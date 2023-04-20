Sarah Ferguson reveals advice she gave ex Prince Andrew: ‘The spotlight needs to come off him’

Sarah Ferguson revealed on GMB today (Thursday April 20) advice she has given her ex husband Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York, 63, was married to the late Queen’s second son between 1986 and 1996. They share two daughters together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Appearing on ITV this morning, Fergie opened up about not being invited to the coronation of King Charles next month. And she also insisted Andrew, who was permanently retired from public life as a working royal in May 2020, is a “kind, good man”.

Sarah Ferguson on Prince Andrew

Speaking with co-hosts Kate Garraway and Adil Ray, Fergie said she had recently advised Andrew to “talk more” to the Pilgrim Bandits.

She described the military charity as “an extraordinary group of veterans”, indicating such heroes need support.

“I think it is very important to focus on what you can do to bring others a bit of joy that are in less fortunate positions than yourself,” Fergie said.

“And with Prince Andrew, he’s such a good man. He’s a kind, good man. And I think that the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to let him rebuild.”

Kate intervened by mentioning how that would be good ‘for the sake of their daughters’. And Fergie also indicated she felt the same on behalf of her grandchildren, adding: “He’s a very good grandfather.”

GMB today

In the comments section of a tweet sharing a video clip of Fergie’s appearance, social media users weren’t convinced. Many responses also included a variety of emojis that suggested they weren’t won over.

Elsewhere in the chat, Fergie was also asked about not being a part of the May 6 coronation ceremony. She made mention she won’t be in attendance, explaining: “I’m not because it’s a state occasion and being divorced you can’t have it both ways. I’m enjoying being divorced to my husband not from my husband.”

I think it is very important to focus on what you can do to bring others a bit of joy that are in less fortunate positions than yourself.

Fergie went on: “The great thing about this moment in time is the unity of family. I think they’re doing a great job of unifying the family. I’m not there in the state occasion but that doesn’t mean I’m not there privately. You can’t sit on the fence, you’re either in or out.”

However, recent reports claim that Sarah will join the royals for the coronation concert on May 7. It’ll take place at Windsor Castle.

