Sarah Ferguson ‘to join royal family in big appearance at coronation’ after being ‘snubbed’ from ceremony

Sarah Ferguson will join the royal family in a big appearance at King Charles‘ coronation, a report claims.

Amid reports Fergie has been ‘snubbed’ from the May 6 ceremony, she is set to be a VIP attendee at the Windsor Castle concert. And, according to The Sun, the Duchess of York is “fully accepting of the situation” regarding her involvement in the state occasion.

Sarah Ferguson ‘didn’t expect an invitation to the coronation’ (Credit: The View YouTube)

Will Sarah Ferguson be at the coronation?

The tabloid claims Sarah, 63, will join her ex husband Prince Andrew and other royals for the concert. The gig is scheduled to include performers such as Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Despite not getting a spot at her former brother-in-law’s coronation, Fergie is reportedly invited to the East Lawn of Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7.

A full guest list has not yet been released. But the Yorks’ daughters Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33, are expected to be among the 20,000 ticket-holding attendees.

Fergie is not expected to be present for the coronation of King Charles and Camilla on Saturday May 6 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles’ coronation concert

A royal insider is said to have told The Sun that Fergie would “never have expected an invitation to the Coronation”. Nonetheless, “she is delighted to be joining the wider family for the Coronation Concert”.

She cherishes those more relaxed times with the family.

Furthermore, the source reportedly went on: “She cherishes those more relaxed times with the family and, contrary to some reports, is fully accepting of the situation. She did, of course, join the family for the Sandringham Christmas celebrations, so it’s clear there is no ill will in either direction. Quite the contrary.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Sarah Ferguson and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Duchess of York expected to attend concert with ex Prince Andrew, her daughters, and other royals (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Maybe I should take the corgis down’

Earlier this month, during an appearance on Loose Women, Fergie indicated she would be watching the ceremony itself on the telly.

She said: “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting. That’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy. I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on telly. The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back.”

Fergie also indicated she could mark the coronation by popping in on neighbours, too.

She went on: “I think it’s really great to be supportive big time. And then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from the commentators on television! And there’s a little old people’s home nearby and I’ve got a little van… It’s a three wheeler… Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches.”

Read more: Sarah, Duchess of York makes plea to fans in heartbreaking message: ‘Any little bit can help’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.