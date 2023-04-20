Sarah Ferguson gives update on pregnant Princess Eugenie: ‘It’s all exciting times’

Sarah Ferguson has gushed over pregnant daughter Princess Eugenie as she prepares to welcome her second child this summer.

The Duchess of York, 63, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (April 20). During the appearance, she gushed over her daughters Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Eugenie is pregnant with her second baby with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple already have son August, two.

Sarah Ferguson on pregnant Princess Eugenie

Speaking to Kate Garraway and Adil Ray, Sarah said: “My daughers are my blood in my veins. So to see them as mothers, I’m so proud of them. Then they have these incredible, August and Sienna, and Eugenie’s due any minute.

“It’s all exciting times. I love being a granny but I love my girlies.”

Eugenie announced her second pregnancy back in January. At the time, she said she was due “this summer”. She wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

The princess included a photo to the post, which showed little August kissing Eugenie’s bump.

Elsewhere, Princess Eugenie recently opened up about a “battle” she faces with her son August. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Eugenie explained: “At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I’m trying to teach him that. But it’s a battle.”

She added: “My son’s going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. Everything is for them, right? Every decision we now make has to be about how August is going to be able to live his life.”

Eugenie and husband Jack, who married in 2018, welcomed August in February 2021. They will become a family of four sometime this summer.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice welcomed her daughter Sienna in September 2021 with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Sarah and Prince Andrew

Sarah recently gushed over her “family unit” with her daughters and ex-husband Prince Andrew, who she remains close with.

Speaking on This Morning, the duchess said: “It’s Beatrice, Eugenie and I. We are a family unit. My girls stand for service. They’re extraordinary examples of Princesses out in service which is what their grandmother taught them.

“I taught them with humility. I think the York family’s unit symbolises no judgement, kindness and moving forward to make people sit up and go ‘stop’. Stop all this believing all you read, stop this, stop that.”

