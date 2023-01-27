Pregnant Princess Eugenie reveals ‘battle’ with son August as she bans item from her home

Pregnant Princess Eugenie has detailed her “battle” with son August as she bans one item from her home.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced earlier this week that they are expecting baby number two.

And, with the future of the planet clearly on her mind, she’s revealed a huge change she’s enforcing at home, and how August has reacted to it.

Eugenie and Jack are expecting baby number two (Credit: Splash News)

Pregnant Princess Eugenie on ‘battle’ with August

With the family splitting their time between the UK and Portugal for Jack’s job, Eugenie is doing what she can when it comes to climate change.

I’m trying to teach him that. But it’s a battle.

And she admitted she’s banned one item from their home – although it’s a “battle” with her toddler, she admitted.

“At home we have no plastic, we try to as much as possible have no plastic and I’m trying to teach him that. But it’s a battle.”

The eco-conscious royal even banned the use of plastic at her wedding to Jack.

Princess Eugenie has banned plastic from her home (Credit: Splash News)

Eugenie’s ‘activist’ son

August, who turns two on February 9, appears to have changed Eugenie’s outlook on life.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, she explained that his birth gave her the motivation to be kinder to the environment in an attempt to preserve it for future generations.

She explained that August will be an “activist” from the age of two.

And she added that everything she does is for her little boy.

“My son’s going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. Everything is for them, right? Every decision we now make has to be about how August is going to be able to live his life,” she said.

Princess Eugenie announces pregnancy

Earlier this week, Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting their second baby.

They shared a cute picture of son August. In it, he was seen kissing his mum’s baby bump.

Read more: Princess Eugenie offering ‘added incentive’ for Prince Harry to heal royal rift?

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.