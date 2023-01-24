Princess Eugenie is expecting her second baby with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The couple are already parents to their son August, who was born in February 2021.

Now Eugenie, 32, and Jack, 36, – who married in October 2018 – have announced the news they’re expecting again!

Princess Eugenie pregnant with second baby

They shared the lovely news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (January 24).

In a photo, August is seen kissing Eugenie’s stomach as she looks down and smiles at him.

Eugenie wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer. [Photo] by Jack.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother.”

Of course, royal fans were over the moon by the news and congratulated the family.

Eugenie and Jack are expecting baby number two! (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “That’s wonderful news! Congratulations Eugenie!”

Another commented: “Aww how wonderful, congratulations to you all.”

Someone else added: “Huge congratulations! My favourite York family member.”

Another gushed: “What wonderful news!! And as for this pic…. It’s everything.”

It comes very shortly after Eugenie opened up about becoming a mum to August.

Eugenie and Jack shared their happy baby news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Eugenie said: “Every decision we now make has to be for August.

“What he’s going to be able to look at and do and how he’s going to be able to live his life.”

She added: “But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change. Your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I’m scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before.”

Eugenie – who is Prince Andrew‘s daughter – and Jack married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

They then welcomed little August on February 9, 2021.

