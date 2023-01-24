Princess Eugenie wearing blue dress and hat at Royal Ascot
Princess Eugenie admits new ‘fear’ in confession about son August: ‘Everything changes’

Princess Eugenie's son will be turning two in February!

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Princess Eugenie admitted a new fear about her son August ahead of his second birthday as she confessed that ‘everything changes’.

Princess Eugenie welcomed her son, August, in February 2021.

But a lot has changed since then, as the princess confessed that her almost two-year-old son has ‘totally changed’ her outlook on the world.

Princess Eugenie wearing a bright orange dress
Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie admits her new fears since becoming a mother to her almost two-year-old son August (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Eugenie admits new fear following the birth of her son

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will be celebrating their son’s second birthday in February.

Their son, August, was born at Portland Hospital on February 9, 2021.

However, during her appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the princess admitted that her life has drastically changed ever since.

Like now I’m scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before.

She confessed: “Every decision we now make has to be for August. What he’s going to be able to look at and do and how he’s going to be able to live his life.”

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew, then revealed her new fears since giving becoming a mother.

Princess Eugenie added: “But I think also as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change. Your hormones change, everything changes. Like now I’m scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before.”

Princess Eugenie smiling in a floral black dress
Princess Eugenie is determined to educate her son about climate change (Credit: Cover Images)

But it’s not just flying that the princess is afraid of, she also admitted that she’s become increasingly concerned about climate change.

She explained that the arrival of her son prompted her to change her behaviour at home by ditching all plastic products.

The princess also feels determined to educate August on climate change and the importance of protecting the environment.

Eugenie said: “My son’s going to be an activist from two years old, which is in a couple of days. At home we have no plastic. We try to as much as possible have no plastic and I’m trying to teach him that. But it’s a battle.”

Read more: Princess Eugenie and son August in part-time ‘move to Portugal’ as sad truth ‘revealed’?

YouTube video player

