Harry and Meghan given ‘added incentive’ to heal rift ahead of coronation by Princess Eugenie?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now have an “added incentive” to heal the rift with the royal family ahead of King Charles’ coronation, it’s been claimed.

The pair’s close bond with Princess Eugenie, who announced her second pregnancy this week, could help relations between Harry and his family.

In fact, one royal expert has claimed that the baby news could spur Harry and Meghan on to fly over to attend King Charles’ coronation.

Harry said in is ITV interview with Tom Bradby that a lot could happen between now and May.

So is this enough to tip the balance?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been given an ‘added incentive’ to hear their rift (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan and their friendship with Princess Eugenie

Ingrid Seward told the Mirror that Harry and Meghan would’ve been in the know about Eugenie’s baby news early on.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have been amongst the first to hear the news of Eugenie’s pregnancy,” she claimed.

Harry is known to be extremely close to Eugenie, with the princess apparently the only royal to visit him in the States since his move.

She was also the only member of the family to make a cameo appearance in his Netflix documentary.

So could the pregnant princess also be instrumental in helping him to heal rifts with his family?

Harry and Meghan would’ve been the first to hear about Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry’s ‘added incentive’

By the time of the coronation, Eugenie will be heavily pregnant – and most likely unwilling to travel long-haul.

So, if Harry wants to see his cousin, then he’ll have to come to her.

Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie.

And what better time than to coincide with his father’s coronation.

Ingrid said: “Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie. And not only has she stayed with them in California, but they have been on holidays together before Harry’s marriage.

“If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself.”

King Charles‘ coronation takes place on May 6.

