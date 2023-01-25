William and Kate have Charlotte’s future as the next ’spare’ ‘all worked out’

William and Kate reportedly have Princess Charlotte’s future as the next ‘spare’ “all worked out”, according to a royal expert.

The pair are the proud parents of Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

Princess Charlotte’s uncle Prince Harry recently released his memoir, Spare, which comes from the phrase, “the heir and the spare”.

The Prince opened up about being the “spare”, while Prince William was prepared to be the heir to the throne.

Prince Harry also told The Telegraph: “Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare.”

Princess Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate have worked out Princess Charlotte as the next ’spare’

Speaking on Vanity Fair’s Dynasty podcast, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that Prince William and Kate are raising their children differently.

She also said that she believes the pair have worked out Princess Charlotte’s future.

Of course, it does open up the question of the next spare, of Princess Charlotte. And I’m sure that William and Kate have that all worked out.

Katie also added: “No one would want the next generation to suffer in the way that Harry has suffered. You see that suffering on the pages of his book. It’s not a pretty picture for the Royal Family.”

Prince Harry recently released his autobiography, Spare (Credit: ITV)

The children are being raised differently

She continued: “So I think when you look to the Cambridges. How they are raising their children away from the spotlight. In pretty ordinary schools in a pretty cottage in the grounds of Windsor, having bucket and spade holidays.

“And teaching them to sail on the broads in Norfolk, actually they are enjoying a childhood that William and Harry just didn’t get to enjoy.”

Katie added that she believes William and Kate are “channelling everything they can into raising their children with that understanding of who they are as royals and as just ordinary children too”.

