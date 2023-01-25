Prince Harry released his book earlier this month but the Royal Family haven’t yet responded to the claims inside.

The Prince released his memoir Spare in January and has been very vocal about his challenges with his family.

Prince Harry’s bombshells even included him accusing his brother Prince William of getting physical during an argument about his wife, Meghan Markle.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, royal correspondent Charles Rae explained why he thinks the royals have kept mute about the allegations.

Prince Harry book

Charles said: “I believe the Royal family has decided to keep quiet as they believe, and I think it is right, it would unleash even more criticism from Harry and Meghan.

“If they respond to one part of the accusations, then the question will be is the remainder accurate. I very much doubt that the Royal Family will in future make any official comments.

“As I say, if they did it would only lead to much more publicity, which they certainly don’t want.”

He added: “I think it has been and still is very difficult for William in particular to speak out, not just about the particular accusations against the Prince of Wales, but for the very fact that both William and Harry were so close.

“I also believe William feels very betrayed by his younger brother, who may well harbour the same feelings of betrayal by his older brother.”

Harry and his father’s Coronation

Prince Harry’s father King Charles III is set to have his coronation on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

It’s unknown whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be present for the occasion.

“It will be very difficult for both Harry and Meghan to attend the Coronation, given what has gone on,” the royal correspondent said. “In saying that, I believe they will be invited.”

