Meghan Markle to return to acting this year as she ‘marches on fearlessly’ despite backlash?

Meghan Markle looks set to return to acting this year in latest reports. At least, that’s what a renowned astrologer is suggesting.

The 41-year-old gave the profession up once she married Prince Harry in May 2018. Despite leaving the industry behind, she still has an abundance of acting experience under her belt.

She’s most known for playing paralegal Rachel Zane on the US show Suits but has also starred in a number of comedies.

Meghan Markle hung up her acting boots after getting with Prince Harry but could she soon be returning to the big and smaller screens? (Credit: Splash News)

But was her exit from the business a done deal? Well, astrologer Inbaal Honigman isn’t convinced this is the case.

Meghan Markle latest

Speaking to FairBettingSites.co.uk, Inbaal revealed that she referred to tarot cards to gain information on the royals in 2023. Inbaal has concluded that whilst some royals may struggle this upcoming year, Meghan might thrive.

She claims that for 2023, the Duchess’ life will be represented by the Knight of Wands card, which is also known as the Lord of Flame and Lightning.

Meghan Markle might return to international charity work, suggests esteemed astrologer (Credit: Splash News)

Inbaal explains: “This card shows us that the Duchess is going back to her past, keen to create a life steeped in the values of her personal history and upbringing.”

The astrologer elaborates that wands represent action. This means that Meghan “won’t be sitting around and waiting for things to happen, rather she’ll be making her own decisions and marching on fearlessly, whether she’s praised or hated”.

Inbaal muses that this means Meghan might try to re-ignite old friendships. She also, however, says this means Meghan might give acting another go and that she could return to her charity work abroad.

She said: “This could be the year that sees her take up acting parts again, recreating connections and friendships of the past, and potentially even going back to her charity work abroad, introducing her children to her love of doing good.”

Royal predictions for 2023

It wasn’t just Meghan of whom Inbaal tried to seek information through tarot. She believes she has some insight into the outplay of other Royal figures’ 2023.

If you love Zara Tindall and shows like Strictly Come Dancing, then this year might be soaked in luck for you. Inbaal projects that a reality TV show will snatch the revered figure up, as apparently, the 41-year-old is considering some showbiz options.

Could Zara Tindall be twirling around the Strictly ballroom later this year? (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry received the Knights of Swords, meaning he could undertake more intellectual pursuits this year such as podcasts.

According to the tarot deck, however, Princess Kate‘s prevailing year won’t be so fortuitous.

Inbaal reveals Kate received the Lord of Strife card, meaning 2023 might be incredibly tumultuous for the Reading-born mum.

