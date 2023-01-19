Harry and Meghan looking downcast during engagements
Royals

Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow as Americans turn on them

Comes shortly after the release of Harry's book Spare

By Rebecca Carter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity among Americans has appeared to plummet in a new poll.

According to reports, a poll revealed the couple’s popularity in the US has sunk following the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

In his tell-all book, Harry made a series of revelations and claims and hit out at his family once again.

Meghan and Harry looking downcast during royal visit
Meghan and Harry have been dealt a fresh blow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow

Newsweek reports that Redfield & Wilton conducted the poll.

According to the poll, which was made up of 2,000 US voters, Harry has an approval rating of -7, compared to +38 in early December.

Meanwhile, Meghan has an approval rating of -13, compared to +23 during the same period in December.

When asked if Harry was right to reveal intimate details and conversations with his family in his book, 26 per cent said he was.

44 per cent said he was in the wrong.

Meghan waving and Harry smiling during New York visit
Harry and Meghan’s popularity has decreased, according to a poll (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, 37 per cent of Americans said they have the same opinion of Harry and Meghan as they did before his book was released.

In his book, Spare, Harry opened up about his early life in the royal family.

He also discussed the impact the death of his mum Princess Diana had on him during his teenage years.

The Duke of Sussex revealed memories of his late grandmother and grandfather, the Queen and Prince Philip.

Harry spoke about introducing Meghan to his family and spilled details of those meetings.

Prince Harry speaking during Stephen Colbert's Late Show
Harry released his memoir earlier this month (Credit: YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Prince Harry book

However, he also spoke about him and Meghan leaving royal duties.

He made a string of claims against his family, including one allegation that his brother Prince William ‘attacked’ him during an incident in 2019.

I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.

Harry also took aim at sister-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, claiming she made Meghan cry in the lead-up to their wedding in 2018.

Despite all his claims, in an interview with ITV recently, Harry said he wants to repair his relationship with his father and brother.

YouTube video player

Read more: Prince Harry news: Royal’s drunken night with Page 3 girl in Vegas revealed

He told Tom Bradby: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

Harry also said in the interview: “I want a family, not an institution.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Family

Trending Articles

Samantha Markle talking on GB News with Meghan and Harry smiling at event
Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle launches fresh attack on her and Harry as she insists they’re ‘disconnected from reality’
Matt and Emma Willis smiling and wearing headphones
Emma Willis’ husband Matt in tears as he makes heartbreaking confession about being a ‘terrible father’
Coronation Street's Les and Janice Battersby in two-way split pic
Les and Janice Battersby on Coronation Street: Why did they leave? Are they coming back?
Ekin-Su looking shocked on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu mocks viewer backlash and Ofcom complaints over performance
Prince Harry and Nicola McLean smiling
Prince Harry news: Royal’s drunken night with Page 3 girl in Vegas revealed
James Norton laughing on The One Show
The One Show: James Norton baffles viewers with appearance