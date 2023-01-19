Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity among Americans has appeared to plummet in a new poll.

According to reports, a poll revealed the couple’s popularity in the US has sunk following the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

In his tell-all book, Harry made a series of revelations and claims and hit out at his family once again.

Meghan and Harry have been dealt a fresh blow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow

Newsweek reports that Redfield & Wilton conducted the poll.

According to the poll, which was made up of 2,000 US voters, Harry has an approval rating of -7, compared to +38 in early December.

Meanwhile, Meghan has an approval rating of -13, compared to +23 during the same period in December.

When asked if Harry was right to reveal intimate details and conversations with his family in his book, 26 per cent said he was.

44 per cent said he was in the wrong.

Harry and Meghan’s popularity has decreased, according to a poll (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, 37 per cent of Americans said they have the same opinion of Harry and Meghan as they did before his book was released.

In his book, Spare, Harry opened up about his early life in the royal family.

He also discussed the impact the death of his mum Princess Diana had on him during his teenage years.

The Duke of Sussex revealed memories of his late grandmother and grandfather, the Queen and Prince Philip.

Harry spoke about introducing Meghan to his family and spilled details of those meetings.

Harry released his memoir earlier this month (Credit: YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Prince Harry book

However, he also spoke about him and Meghan leaving royal duties.

He made a string of claims against his family, including one allegation that his brother Prince William ‘attacked’ him during an incident in 2019.

I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.

Harry also took aim at sister-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, claiming she made Meghan cry in the lead-up to their wedding in 2018.

Despite all his claims, in an interview with ITV recently, Harry said he wants to repair his relationship with his father and brother.

He told Tom Bradby: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

Harry also said in the interview: “I want a family, not an institution.”

