Princess Eugenie and son August’s reported move to Portugal has a sad secret backstory, it’s been claimed.

Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank has started a new business venture there, it’s been claimed.

Earlier this year, Jack was reported to have a new job.

The 36-year-old businessman is said to have gone into business with Discovery Land Company, a development corporation owned by Mike Meldman.

The pair initially met when Feldman became a partner with George Clooney when he launched his Casamigos tequila brand.

Jack was brand ambassador for several years.

Now they’re working together in Portugal’s Costa Terra, developing an area which will have 300 homes built on it, it’s been claimed.

As a result, the family are said to be spending more time out in Portugal.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have a son named August (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Eugenie and son August move for Jack Brooksbank’s new job?

The homes will reportedly start at a staggering £3.6 million, and the project will also include a hotel and golf course.

But it was only because of the death of a Portuguese man that Jack and property tycoon Meldman became involved, the Telegraph reported.

According to the Discovery company magazine: “CostaTerra came to be part of the Discovery portfolio after a nearly 20-year search for an appropriate project in Europe.

“The project was initially undertaken by a Portuguese family, but after their patriarch’s passing, they decided to sell.

“The family’s permitted plans called for a golf course, 350 homes, and a hotel.”

Jack is believed to be heading up the sales and marketing side of the project.

Princess Eugenie and the couple’s son August, who will be two in February, are also living in the CostaTerra, it’s been claimed.

We have the same passions and drive for life.

The development places emphasis on outdoor living, and it sounds like they’ll be doing a lot of that in the warmer weather.

Activities readily available include horse-riding and yoga.

Little August might prefer building sandcastles along the glistening beaches of the Alentejo coast, though.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank introduced baby Augist in February 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

Where will they live in the UK?

Eugenie and Jack will still spend some of their time in the UK, it’s been claimed.

A recent report in the Telegraph alleged they have left Frogmore Cottage, the home that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just renewed the lease on.

Harry and his wife agreed Eugenie and Jack could make it their home temporarily, it’s claimed.

Their new place is the modest royal property Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Affectionately known as Nott Cott, it is one of the smallest properties on the royal estate.

It has two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden.

Eugenie’s happily ever after

Eugenie told the BBC an in interview: “We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24, and fell in love.”

The met in Switzerland and became engaged in January 2018, marrying six months later.

“We have the same passions and drive for life. It’s so nice that we get to share this moment with everyone, and you get to meet Jack,” Eugenie said.

