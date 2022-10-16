Princess Eugenie shares cute photo with son August and mum Sarah Ferguson as fans gush

Princess Eugenie has shared a sweet photo with son August and mum Sarah Ferguson to mark a special occasion.

The princess celebrated her mother’s 63rd birthday on Saturday (October 15) with a series of family pictures.

The final image in the Instagram post showed Eugenie carrying August in a baby carrier alongside a beaming Sarah.

Princess Eugenie son

The first image in the post showed Eugenie and Sarah smiling.

Another saw Sarah smiling while sitting on a rock surrounded by water and a stunning landscape.

A third showed Sarah beaming alongside Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank.

In addition, Eugenie posted a snap of Sarah walking in a forest as she smiled at the camera.

And the final photograph showed Eugenie holding August in a carrier while she and Sarah stand in front of a tree.

Eugenie paid tribute to her mum Sarah on her birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alongside the photos, Eugenie gushed: “Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never.. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!”

Royal fans loved the images as one gushed: “These are the normal pictures of the royal family that I absolutely love. Thank you for sharing them with us!”

Another wrote: “Love these photos.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Happy birthday, gorgeous photos.”

Princess Eugenie melted fans’ hearts with the family photographs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This isn’t the first time this month that Eugenie has celebrated an occasion on Instagram.

Earlier this week, she marked her fourth wedding anniversary with husband Jack.

Alongside a photo from their wedding day in 2018, Eugenie said: “Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting…”

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot on October 12, 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

They then welcomed their first child together, a son called August, last year.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son August last year (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Eugenie celebrated August’s first birthday in an Instagram post.

Alongside family pictures showing herself, Jack and little August, Eugenie said: “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie.

“You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave.

“You have made us so very proud. We love you!”

August also made an appearance during the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in the summer.

After a weekend of celebrations, Eugenie shared photos from a pageant outside Buckingham Palace, which was attended by members of the Royal Family and the public.

One photo showed August clapping while stood on dad Jack’s lap.

Eugenie said: “The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible. To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU.

“You made us all so proud.”

