Princess Eugenie has marked her fourth wedding anniversary to her husband Jack Brooksbank with a sweet throwback snap.

The princess, who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, tied the knot with Jack at St George’s Chapel, Windsor four years ago.

Since their special day, the couple have welcomed their first child, August, who turned one in February this year.

And today (October 12), the royal took to her Instagram to post a romantic picture to celebrate their four years of marriage.

Princess Eugenie husband

In the black-and-white snap shot from their big royal wedding, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss while riding away from the chapel in a lavish horse-drawn carriage.

She addressed her message to “my Jack” as she wished him a happy anniversary.

Eugenie captioned the post: “Happy Anniversary my Jack. Four years and counting..”

She also credited photographer Alex Bramall on the image she shared with her 1.6 million followers.

Fans send their well-wishes to Eugenie and Jack

The post received an outpouring of support from royal well-wishers and many couldn’t believe it has been four years already.

“4 years already! Wow that’s gone fast. Congratulations to you both,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another penned: “Has it been 4 years? It feels like just yesterday, you were the most beautiful bride.”

“It’s been 4 years where has the time gone, congrats!” a third said.

Eugenie on her wedding day in 2018 (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

Princess Eugenie and Jack’s wedding

Their beautiful wedding took place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle just months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s wedding at the same location.

On their big day, Eugenie wore a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Hence it deliberately featured a plunging back, revealing her childhood back scar from scoliosis.

She has been campaigning for years on behalf of scoliosis charities, and hoped to further raise awareness with her stunning dress.

To celebrate becoming husband and wife, they were joined by a string of famous faces at the evening reception.

According to the Mail Online at the time, Robbie Williams even gave an impromptu performance the reception!

Eugenie and Jack invited a whopping 850 people to their wedding ceremony. Alongside the Princess’ royal family, there were several famous faces.

Eugenie and Jack’s son

Since they both said “I do” four years ago, the couple welcomed their first child in 2021, revealing the tot is named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The royal also opened up about why they decided on that name.

In a picture posted on her Instagram, she wrote: “On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy.

“He is named after his great grandfather, and both his great x5 grandfathers.”

