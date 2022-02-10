Princess Eugenie shared some adorable new photos of her son, August, on her Instagram last night (Wednesday, February 9).

The pictures were uploaded by Eugenie to celebrate August’s first birthday yesterday.

What did Princess Eugenie post on her Instagram?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram yesterday to share two adorable snaps of her son, August, with her 1.5 million followers.

August is Eugenie’s first child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 35.

He is also Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson‘s first grandson.

In the first photo uploaded by Princess Eugenie on Instagram, she and Jack can be seen holding August, who has his back to the camera, up a snowy mountain.

Read more: Princess Eugenie ‘could be shoulder to cry on for Beatrice’ amid Andrew trial

In the second photo, August, again with his back to the camera, looks to be in a soft play area. He has a sticker on his back that reads – ‘Hello my name is August’.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” Eugenie captioned the post. “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave.

“You have made us so very proud. We love you!”

How did Princess Eugenie’s Instagram followers react?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married in 2018 (Credit: The Royal Family / YouTube)

Since the photo was uploaded last night, it has already picked up over 127k likes. Hundreds have filled the comments too, gushing over the adorable snaps.

“Happy birthday little Hero,” one of Eugenie’s 1.5 million followers commented.

“Happy birthday August and congratulations on making it through the first year, Your Royal Highness!” another said to Eugenie.

“It feels like it was yesterday that you shared the happy news. The year went fast and the kids grow up too quickly. Enjoy! Happy birthday,” a third said.

“Happy 1st Birthday August & congratulations mama and papa,” another said.

Eugenie and August

Eugenie and Jack want to give August some privacy as he grows up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This isn’t the first time this year that Princess Eugenie has shared photos of baby August on her Instagram.

On New Year’s Day, Eugenie posted 10 snaps on her Instagram to show off her highlights of 2021.

In one of the 10 photos, Jack can be seen cradling a newborn August.

Read more: Prince Andrew latest: Beatrice and Eugenie brought ‘closer together’ by civil sex case

In another photo, Eugenie and Jack are standing, holding August together. August, who is 13th in line for the throne, is asleep, yet holding onto his mother’s finger in the heartwarming picture.

A third picture shows Eugenie out on a walk, with August at her chest in a papoose.

Another picture shows Eugenie on a walk in the woods with a slightly older August strapped to her chest. In another, her 1.5 million followers are given a glimpse at August and Sienna’s joint christening.

Sienna is Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice’s daughter, who was born in September 2021.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.