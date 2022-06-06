Princess Eugenie’s son August makes first official public appearance at Jubilee pageant

Princess Eugenie’s son August made his first official public appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

On Sunday, members of the Royal Family stepped out for the pageant to mark Her Majesty‘s Jubilee celebrations.

Many of the royal children attended, including one-year-old August who hasn’t been seen out at public events before.

August attended his first official public event (Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock)

Princess Eugenie son

Sitting in the audience, Eugenie was seen entertaining her little boy alongside husband Jack Brooksbank.

Read more: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis leave fans all saying the same thing as they bake with Kate

She was seen bouncing August at one point and fans couldn’t get enough.

August looked adorable in a blue jumper which had the Union Jack printed on it.

Eugenie and Jack attended the event with their adorable little boy (Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock)

Royal news

As August was spotted sitting with his parents, royal fans took to Twitter to gush over the tot.

Many were convinced he looked just like his aunt Princess Beatrice.

One person said: “Little August, Princess Eugenie’s son, looks so like his aunty Beatrice as a baby!”

After that, another replied: “You’re right! What a little cutie!”

In addition, a third commented: “He looks like he could be Bea’s!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Meanwhile, others said the tot was “adorable” and “a cutie”.

One added: “August’s got his mummy eyes. Same, but different. Absolutely adorable! And look at his [Union Jack] sweater.”

In addition, another gushed: “Princess Eugenie and Jack’s son August Philip is so adorable.”

Princess Eugenie shared some cute pictures of August at the pageant on Sunday to her Instagram account.

Members of the Royal Family have been out all weekend for the Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The first image showed August sitting in his mum’s lap as he watched the pageant.

The second pic showed Jack holding August, who looked very interested in his surroundings.

Meanwhile, he also appeared to be sweetly clapping his hands in the snap.

Other pictures showed the family’s view of the pageant and Eugenie ended the post by sharing a video of August waving as Ed Sheeran is heard singing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Eugenie captioned the post: “The Platinum Jubilee Pageant was just incredible.

“To all the people that took part, organised it, made it flawless for us all watching, THANK YOU. You made us all so proud.”

Read more: Roman Kemp plans to ‘retire young’ after devastating disorder diagnosis

Fans loved the photos as one said: “Beautiful, thank you for sharing your little boy with us, he is adorable.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “So wonderful to actually see August’s face. What a sweetheart he is.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!