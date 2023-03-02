Sarah, Duchess of York has made a vow to the King and Queen Consort ahead of the Coronation – which is fast approaching.

The 63-year-old’s comments come amid the latest drama surrounding her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

The Duchess has vowed to support the King and Queen Consort (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sarah, Duchess of York makes vow to King and Queen

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has made a vow to the King and Queen Consort recently.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the 63-year-old revealed that she will continue to celebrate Charles and Camilla in their new roles.

I love the institution of monarchy, and I believe in upholding the institution.

“I’m very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead,” she said.

The Duchess of York also spoke about the pomp and ceremony surrounding the upcoming crowning ceremony.

“I think it’s very British, and it’s very exciting. I love the institution of monarchy, and I believe in upholding the institution,” she said.

Prince Andrew has been offered Frogmore (Credit: BBC)

Sarah, Duchess of York ex husband embroiled in more drama

Sarah’s comments come amid news that her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, is embroiled in more drama.

The Duke of York has reportedly been offered the keys to Harry and Meghan’s old cottage, Frogmore.

However, he is believed to be “reluctant” to leave the Royal Lodge, where he has lived for 20 years.

The 62-year-old has reportedly spent £7.5 million on the property, which has has 30 bedrooms, a swimming pool and 98 acres of land.

“He [said] he’s not leaving. There is no chance that will happen. Even if the King wanted him to, how would that work? The King won’t evict him. So there is no chance it will come to that,” a source alleged to the Mirror.

“If he [the King] wants to spend millions reimbursing him for the money he’s already spent on the property, that’s another matter.”

Could the Cambridge’s be on the move again? (Credit: YouTube)

William and Kate to move into Royal Lodge?

However, if Prince Andrew does change his mind, it has been speculated that Kate and William could move into his old home.

Last summer, the Cambridge’s moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

However, according to a royal expert, they’re living “cheek by jowl” in there.

“A first-world problem admittedly, but one that would be solved if, say, a 30-room, seven-bedroom property such as Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge became free,” royal expert Rebecca English told the Daily Mail.

“If, of course, he could be persuaded to ‘downgrade’ to five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage instead, a move he is said to be fiercely resisting. Who knows where this merry-go-round of mansions will end?” she then added.

