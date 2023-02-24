Prince Andrew has reportedly said there’s “no chance” he’ll leave Royal Lodge after news reports suggested King Charles wants him evicted.

The Duke of York, 63, has allegedly insisted to pals he won’t be leaving the home that he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, after he used his own money to pay for renovations.

It’s been alleged he has spent £7.5 million on the property, which has has 30 bedrooms, a swimming pool and 98 acres of land.

It’s rumoured that King Charles wants to evict Prince Andrew (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Andrew news: ‘No chance’ he’ll leave Royal Lodge

A source alleged the Mirror,: “He [said] he’s not leaving. There is no chance that will happen. Even if the King wanted him to, how would that work? The King won’t evict him. So there is no chance it will come to that.

Could you imagine a situation where the Duke threatens to sue his brother, the King, over money.

“If he [the King] wants to spend millions reimbursing him for the money he’s already spent on the property, that’s another matter.”

A second went on to speculate: “Could you imagine a situation where the Duke threatens to sue his brother, the King, over money. It would be unthinkable.”

In addition, Prince Andrew hasn’t been receiving public funding after sex abuse allegations forced him to step down from public duties in 2019.

His reported £249,000 allowance that he uses to maintain the Royal Lodge is also set to be reduced from April.

The duke reportedly wants to stay in Royal Lodge (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Andrew’s alleged eviction by King Charles

Meanwhile, a source previously alleged to The Sun that Andrew and Sarah at “distraught” over the prospect of eviction from Royal Lodge.

They claimed: “Andrew and Sarah are distraught they have been given such short notice. The Queen died only a few months ago.

“He’s not being explicitly kicked out. But it’s expected that he won’t be able to afford the maintenance. “Royal Lodge has a swimming pool, 98 acres of land and is already in need of some repair,” they then added.

