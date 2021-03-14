A Charlie Hebdo cartoon on the Meghan Markle racism claims has disgusted royal fans.

The French satirical magazine referenced the death of George Floyd in the cartoon depiction, published yesterday (Saturday, March 13).

It portrays the Duchess of Sussex with the Queen’s knee on her neck. Titled ‘Why Meghan quit’, the depiction of Meghan says in a speech cloud: “Because I couldn’t breathe any more.”

Cover cartoon made ‘satirical’ references to claims made in the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview (Credit: CBS / YouTube)

The cartoon also represents the Queen as grinning and with red eyes and hairy legs.

How royal fans reacted to Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Meghan Markle and the Queen

Many social media observers thoroughly condemned the cover. Dozens of observers also accused the magazine of being racist itself.

“I just have no words for how disgusting that is,” fumed one Twitter user.

“How terribly insensitive! That’s unacceptable and they ought to know better!” raged another.

Meghan Markle spoke very fondly about the Queen in the TV chat (Credit: SplashNews)

A third added: “The Charlie Hebdo cartoon about Meghan is vile and disgraceful.”

‘Wrong on every level’

Halima Begum, chief executive of race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust, also tweeted the cartoon was “wrong on every level”.

She wrote: “The Queen as George Floyd’s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe?

“This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues and causes offence, across the board.”

However, others were amused by the imagery.

“A genius cover, that’s why you’re discussing it,” one person declared.

Another suggested: “If it offends you, that’s your problem. Free speech is not negotiable. Your bullets or your words will not silence free speech.”

The Queen was all smiles on Friday (Credit: Sky News)

How the royal family have reacted to the Oprah interview

The race row unfolded earlier this week after Meghan claimed, during the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey, that there were ‘concerns’ within the Royal Family about how son dark Archie’s skin colour might be when he was born.

Despite the fallout, the Queen was all smiles in her first public appearance since the interview on Friday (March 12).

She joked with school pupils, teachers and scientists during a video call to celebrate British Science Week.

And on Thursday (March 11), Prince William insisted the royals “are very much not” a racist family.

