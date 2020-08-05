Rochelle Humes teams up with the Duchess of Cambridge for special cause

Rochelle Humes has teamed up with the Duchess of Cambridge to help support vulnerable families across Britain.

The This Morning presenter, 31, is one of the many brands working alongside Kate to donate more than 10,000 new items to baby banks.

How is Rochelle Humes helping?

Rochelle took to Instagram to announce the news, alongside photos of the the royal helping unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield.

Kate's project will see high street brands donate goods such as bedding, clothing and nappies to baby banks.

In total, nineteen brands have donated items, including Rochelle's My Little Coco and Emma Bunton's baby product business Kit & Kin.

Helping young families and babies is something that is always super close to my heart

Sharing her delight, Rochelle wrote: "I am SO delighted to announce that we @mylittlecoco have joined forces with The Duchess of Cambridge @kensingtonroyal along with 18 other British Brands to collectively donate over 10,000 items to more than 40 baby banks nationwide to help support Britain’s most vulnerable families.

"As I’m sure you can imagine COVID 19 has made its extremely hard for Baby Banks to support families in the way they would want to.

Rochelle Humes has teamed up with the Duchess of Cambridge for a very special cause (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Rochelle Humes shows off incredible playroom for daughters after enlisting stylists

"You guys already know that helping young families and babies is something that is always super close to my heart and this is something that is very important to us as a brand, we are extremely proud to be involved... #SupportingBabyBanks #mylittlecoco @baby_basics @littlevillagehq @abernecessities_scio."

Rochelle's fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow!! This is amazing Rochelle."

Another said: "Simply wonderful."

While pal Alesha Dixon added: "Love this honey ❤️ ."

Kate Middleton's scheme will help support Britain’s most vulnerable families (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How is the Duchess of Cambridge helping?

Kate was previously pictured helping unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield.

The Kensington Palace Instagram account revealed: "To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, the Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK."

It added: "The duchess helped unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they have needed it most."

Following a recent visit to a baby bank in West Norfolk, the royal revealed she "literally burst into tears."

Read more: Kate Middleton fans gush over ‘radiant’ Duchess as she stuns in white

According to video obtained by The Daily Mail, she said: "It can get very emotional.

"I remember a couple of the families I met from King's Lynn and I went home and literally burst into tears, their stories were so moving.

"The struggles they have gone through, the bravery they have shown ... in extraordinary circumstances. Helping their families through extraordinary times."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.