Duchess of Cambridge looks 'beautiful' as she wears £15 face mask for visit to baby bank

The Duchess of Cambridge looked "beautiful" as she wore a £15 face mask to visit a baby bank.

The official Kensington Palace Instagram account shared pictures of Kate as she unpacked donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield.

Once she stepped inside, as per Government recommendations, Kate slipped on her face mask.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a mask for a visit to a baby bank (Credit: YouTube/RoyalFamily)

And, in good news for those keen to steal her style, it's pretty pocket-friendly, too.

Where can I buy the face mask the Duchess of Cambridge wore?

The duchess wore a £15 reusable face mask from childrenswear brand Amaia Kids.

"Even with a mask she is still beautiful," said one royal fan.

"She's a beauty, inside and out," cooed another fan of the Duchess of Cambridge.

"Her mask is so pretty," said another.

"The duchess even looks good in a mask!" exclaimed another.

"Love the duchess's mask!" said another.

"Absolutely loving the mask choice," another stated.

"We all want her mask now! I love the print!" another added.

"It's probably sold out now," another stated.

In true Kate style, the mask is, sadly, out of stock thanks to the so-called "Kate effect".

However, the Amaia Kids website is taking pre-orders here.

And, what's more, you can order the adult-sized mask in the pretty pink Pepper Liberty print that Kate wore.

Plus, 30% of profits will go to NHS Charities Together.

You can pre-order Kate's pretty mask now (Credit: Amaia Kids)

Kate's white shirt dress also drew admiring glances, with one royal watcher complimenting her for "matching" the boxes she was seen unpacking.

However, if it looks familiar, that's because thrifty Kate has worn it before.

Last summer, she styled the £1,850 Suzannah dress slightly differently as she headed to the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Last year, she wore the dress with a black belt and pretty black bow broach.

This year, she switched to a white belt and changed her entire look.

Apt outfit for baby bank visit

"Love the outfit," said one fan.

"This looks straight out of Call The Midwife," said another fan.

The duchess was in Sheffield to show her support for baby banks.

Thrifty Kate recycled a dress she wore to Wimbledon last summer (Credit: Splash News)

The Kensington Palace Intagram account revealed: "To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, the Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK."

It added: "The duchess helped unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they have needed it most."

