Kate Middleton fans gush over ‘radiant’ Duchess as she stuns in white

Kate Middleton has won over royal fans once again with her choice of outfit for an engagement.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met representatives from organisations which will benefit from their COVID-19 Response Fund.

For the meeting, Kate wore a stunning white midi shirt dress which costs £995.

The frock is from the brand Suzannah London.

Suzannah London told Express.co.uk: "The classic 1950's inspired shirt dress has been recreated from the archive and is now made from GOTS Sustainable Italian Printed Cotton and lined in eco-cotton too - £995.

"Suzannah London offers a full bespoke service from its London atelier away as well as a beautiful ready to wear collection."

Photos were shared to the Kensington Palace Instagram page.

Kate Middleton always wins over fans with her outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The first snap shows Kate beaming as she spoke to the representatives.

She sported her new highlighted hair with the white dress.

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess has granted almost £1.8 million to 10 charities through their coronavirus fund.

These charities are at the heart of mental health and frontline support.

Fans gushed over Kate and her outfit.

Fans said Kate looked "radiant" in white (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

What did fans say about Kate Middleton?

One person said: "How beautiful is Kate!"

Another wrote: "Kate is always smiling and she is so stunning!!"

A third commented: "Radiant duchess."

Meanwhile, Kate and William recently celebrated their son Prince George's seventh birthday.

The couple released new photos of their son and fans couldn't believe how much George looked like his dad.

Prince George turned seven this week (Credit: Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

In one of the images, shared to the Kensington Palace Instagram account, George is seen flashing his gap-toothed smile at the camera in a dark green polo shirt.

One fan wrote: "Looks so much like his dad!"

Another commented: "He looks like his father for sure. Happy birthday Prince George."

Another said: "Spitting image of Will!"

