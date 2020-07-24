The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 24th July 2020
Kate Middleton fans gush over ‘radiant’ Duchess as she stuns in white

The Duchess of Cambridge attended a meeting with Prince William

By Rebecca Carter
Kate Middleton has won over royal fans once again with her choice of outfit for an engagement.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met representatives from organisations which will benefit from their COVID-19 Response Fund.

For the meeting, Kate wore a stunning white midi shirt dress which costs £995.

👩‍⚕️⛑🚓👨‍🏫 Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19. And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health. Today The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support 🤝 through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19. Earlier this week The Duke and Duchess spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund 🗣 including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors. Find out more about the 10 organisations that will benefit from The Royal Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund by exploring their accounts 👇 below @mindcharity @hospice_uk @tascharity @calmzone @bestbeginningscharity @afnccf @_place2be @giveusashoutinsta @themixuk @youngmindsuk

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton hit back amid complaints over donations made by their Royal Foundation

The frock is from the brand Suzannah London.

Suzannah London told Express.co.uk: "The classic 1950's inspired shirt dress has been recreated from the archive and is now made from GOTS Sustainable Italian Printed Cotton and lined in eco-cotton too - £995.

"Suzannah London offers a full bespoke service from its London atelier away as well as a beautiful ready to wear collection."

Photos were shared to the Kensington Palace Instagram page.

Kate Middleton always wins over fans with her outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The first snap shows Kate beaming as she spoke to the representatives.

She sported her new highlighted hair with the white dress.

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess has granted almost £1.8 million to 10 charities through their coronavirus fund.

These charities are at the heart of mental health and frontline support.

Fans gushed over Kate and her outfit.

Fans said Kate looked "radiant" in white (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

What did fans say about Kate Middleton?

One person said: "How beautiful is Kate!"

Another wrote: "Kate is always smiling and she is so stunning!!"

A third commented: "Radiant duchess."

Meanwhile, Kate and William recently celebrated their son Prince George's seventh birthday.

The couple released new photos of their son and fans couldn't believe how much George looked like his dad.

Prince George turned seven this week (Credit: Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Read more: New Prince George photo shows he's the ‘spitting image’ of dad Prince William on seventh birthday

In one of the images, shared to the Kensington Palace Instagram account, George is seen flashing his gap-toothed smile at the camera in a dark green polo shirt.

One fan wrote: "Looks so much like his dad!"

Kate is always smiling and she is so stunning!

Another commented: "He looks like his father for sure. Happy birthday Prince George."

Another said: "Spitting image of Will!"

