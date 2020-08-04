Rochelle Humes shows off incredible playroom for daughters after enlisting stylists

Rochelle Humes has given fans a tour of her newly decorated playroom for daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

The 31-year-old This Morning star recently moved house with husband Marvin Humes, with the playroom being an obvious priority.

Rochelle enlisted the help of Gemma and Charlotte from the Style Sisters, who worked with the busy mum for three months before working their magic yesterday (August 3).

What did Rochelle Humes say?

Showing off the room on her dedicated home account, Rochelle said: "Mission Play Complete.

"I have been working with my girls @stylesisters for the past few months on a functional space that hides all the toys but most importantly that our babies could have hours of fun and really enjoy themselves.

"The girls bought on @bankscarpentry as part of our team and he honestly made our dreams come true.

"I have had drumming since 7am but we are chuffed (ps this isn’t an ad just love for amazing people)."

As well as huge cupboards stuffed with toys, Rochelle has treated her girls to a stage with a drum kit.

Rochelle Humes' daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina have been treated to a new playroom (Credit: Instagram Story/stylesisters)

Other room features include drawers packed with fancy dress, a glossy black floor and a comfortable red sofa.

The This Morning host enlisted the help of the Style Sisters (Credit: Instagram Story/stylesisters)

The soon-to-be mother-of-three also showed off the space on Instagram Stories, exclaiming: "We've nailed it I think!"

What did fans think of the playroom?

Fans rushed to compliment the room, with one saying: "This is INCREDIBLE! Your girls are so lucky!"

Another added: "That rainbow colour wall is gorgeous."

The stage is fitted with handy drawers for storage (Credit: Instagram Story/stylesisters)

A third commented: "Every child’s dream room! Looks incredible."

The girls have a fully equipped ice-cream parlour (Credit: Instagram Story/stylesisters)

Meanwhile, the Style Sisters documented the entire renovation process on their profile.

They added: "The whole concept was designed by all the toys and being able to tuck them away, so you can have a calm and in sync playroom."

The interior home duo are a firm favourite with celebs, including Billie Faiers, Georgia Toffolo and Kimberley Walsh.

The busy mum is expecting a third child with husband Marvin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Busier than ever

It's certainly been a busy few months for Rochelle.

The former Saturdays singer is filling in for Holly Willoughby as she takes her summer break - and has also moved house in the process.

However, she recently admitted she was starting to feel drained.

She posted: "Moved house and started back at work in the same week....feeling a little bit drained.

Rochelle and Marvin recently moved house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Still knee deep in boxes and the nesting is real right now..need to keep reminding myself that Rome wasn’t built in a day...

"I really wish I wasn’t one of those people that wants everything done yesterday, unfortunately for Marv I am."

Rochelle and Marvin are also expecting their third baby - a little boy.

Meanwhile, the couple recently saw their unborn son's little face on a 4D scan.

