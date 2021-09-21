The Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and more plans have today been announced.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is an annual event which takes place each May in the private grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

And this year’s will be more spectacular than ever, even if you’re not into horse-riding.

At the end of the event a best-of-British show called A Gallop Through History will kick off.

The Queen Jubilee 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has enjoyed a life-long passion for horses, from riding to owning race-horses.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show next year will culminate in one of the biggest shows of its kind ever organised.

More than 500 horses and 1,000 dancers and musicians will take part in a 90 minute show.

The Queen wants to know exactly what's going on within the celebration

The big day is on May 15 and will be broadcast live on ITV, with tickets available for the general public to get their hands on.

The Platinum Jubilee marks the first time in history that a monarch has ruled for seven decades.

Organisers said it was a way for the country to celebrate the Queen’s “constant, courageous and committed presence”.

Other previously announced plans include a two extra bank holidays at the start of June for a four-day weekend celebration.

Major cities will be lighting beacons to mark the event.

Celebrities involved

Some of the biggest stars of the acting and music worlds will also perform.

Dame Helen Mirren and Stephen Fry have confirmed they are taking part in the historical event.

But other names haven’t been announced.

Who are these ‘organisers’ of the Platinum Jubilee event?

Producer and Director, Simon Brooks-Ward, said the Queen has been involved in shaping the plans.

She “wants to know exactly what’s going on within the celebration”, he said.

He also noted that they “miss enormously” the Duke of Edinburgh’s contribution to the horse show.

Prince Philip, who used to give feedback and “suggestions” to the organisers, is expected to be appropriately commemorated as it will be the first big royal jubilee without him.

Brooks-Ward called the event “light-hearted and joyful but also traditional and respectful”.

Will Harry and Meghan be there?

Whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s paths will cross with Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s is one question is unknown.

But in theory it could happen.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan may return to the UK to attend the celebrations.

