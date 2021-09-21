Prince Andrew ‘stays at Balmoral despite birth of granddaughter’ as Eugenie and Beatrice ‘devastated’ over lawsuit

Prince Andrew is reportedly staying at Balmoral despite the birth of his granddaughter, according to latest reports.

His oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, gave birth to a baby girl at the weekend.

But the Duke of York, who is facing a sexual assault lawsuit, reportedly chose to stay in Scotland.

The Duke reportedly stayed at Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew latest

Andrew, who has been accused of sexual assault, reportedly stayed at the Queen‘s official residence while Beatrice was down in London.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Andrew has made it quite clear that he wasn’t leaving Balmoral.

“It would appear the advice to him was to stay in hiding and miss the whole thing.”

However, Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson made the journey down into England to be by her daughter’s side the report also says.

So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care. — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 20, 2021

Princess Beatrice baby

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child on Saturday (September 18).

Subsequently, the royal family said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021…

“…at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Andrew has denied all allegations (Credit: BBC)

On Tuesday, royal expert Camilla Tominey said Eugenie and Beatrice will feel “devastated” over their father’s legal woes.

Ms Tominey said on This Morning: “I think the fall-out from this ongoing saga, your heart has to go out for his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, who by all accounts are really lovely, very grounded, down-to-earth girls that are trying to get on with the rest of their lives.

“But I don’t think it’s an understatement to say that they’ve been left devastated by everything that’s gone on since that disastrous Newsnight interview.”

Eugenie and Beatrice ‘devastated’ over the lawsuit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest in the court case?

Despite the happy baby news, the case against Andrew is moving quickly.

The Duke reportedly feels “worried” after the High Court agreed to serve him the legal papers.

Virginia Giuffre has alleged Andrew forced her to sleep with him when she was 17.

However, he has strenuously denied all accusations.