Royal fans will learn some incredible new things about Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in a new BBC documentary.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will showcase a brand new side to the late royal.

The doc features stories and tidbits from some of the most beloved members of the royal family.

Many of the interviews were filmed before the Duke died. The programme was originally meant to celebrate Philip turning 100.

Ahead of the documentary airing, some heartwarming tales have already been revealed.

William joins the Royal Family in remembering Prince Philip (Credit: BBC)

Prince Philip documentary: What’s been revealed so far?

Prince William, and his cousins, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, have all recalled the same joke Philip would play on them.

They said their grandfather would squirt large amounts of mustard on the ceiling.

It became such a long-running joke that some of the stains are still there.

William says in the doc: “He used to take the lid off and put it in your hands… and then he’d squish your hands together to fire the mustard onto the ceiling.

“He used to get in a lot of trouble from my grandmother for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling.”

William has also revealed that Philip would be amused whenever anything didn’t go as planned.

Furthermore, the Queen often revelled in the mayhem too.

“My grandfather loved things when they go wrong,” adds the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince Charles said they “were lucky to have him for nearly 100 years” (Credit: BBC)

“Both my grandparents love that because you can imagine, they’ve lived a life where everything has to go right the whole time and so when things go wrong, they both chuckle an awful lot.

“Everyone else gets mortally embarrassed. They love it.”

Meanwhile, it turns out Philip had the same problems everyone else’s elder family members do too.

When it came to technology, Philip’s grandson, Peter, says he would often see him struggling in his office with gadgets.

“I just have memories of him getting a new laptop or a new printer, sitting in his office and hearing him shouting at it,” he says.

Philip died in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip documentary

Meanwhile, Prince Charles recently recalled the final words he shared with his father before his death in April.

Charles says in the doc that he told his father: “We’re talking about your birthday. We’re talking about your birthday! And whether there’s going to be reception!”

Philip replied: “Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?”

Elsewhere, Prince Harry also features in the programme and recalls of his grandfather: “What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will air on BBC One, Wednesday September 22, at 9pm.

