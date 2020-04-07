The Queen sends personal thanks to NHS staff on World Health Day

Queen Elizabeth II has reached out to NHS staff and healthcare professionals across the Commonwealth on World Health Day.

With the world in the grip of the coronavirus crisis, the Queen has praised their "dedication" and sent her "appreciation and good wishes".

The statement was posted to social media, alongside a series of photographs of the royal family visiting hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The Queen thanks the NHS

Her Majesty wrote: "On the occasion of World Health Day, I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the Commonwealth and around the world.

"In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances is an example to us all."

The Queen concluded: "My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes."

Royal family fans commented their thanks to the Queen under the post, with many simply sharing heart emojis.

A rallying cry

The Queen has been supporting the nation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The monarch, who is self-isolating with Prince Phillip at Windsor Castle, has been vocal in her support for the nation.

On Sunday she made an address to the people and quoted the famous war time song, We'll Meet Again.

In a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle, she said: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return.

"We will be with out friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

Her rallying words won her huge admiration from the nation.

Prince Charles diagnosed

Prince Charles has now fully recovered (Credit: SplashNews.com)

While the Queen herself is said to be keeping well, her eldest son Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus last month.

He was said to have mild symptoms and has since recovered.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, did not test positive for the illness.

