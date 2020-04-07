Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal inspiration behind Archie's name as they unveil new charity

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's new charity is called Archewell.
They also revealed the idea for the name inspired the moniker they gave their son, Archie.
Read more: Prince Harry has no friends in LA and will struggle, claims a source
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who, earlier this year, announced they were going to step down as senior royals - are "looking forward" to launching the foundation.
Harry and Meghan and the inspiration behind Archie
The couple told the Telegraph: "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.
"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name.
"To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.
"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.
"We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."
Harry and Meghan have outlined in official papers that they could use the charity name for a number of different things.
These include the "organising and conducting support groups for persons in need". They will also look at "emotional counselling" and "coordinating social, personal care, and psychological services".
They also said they may build a website "in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health".
Last week, the couple closed their Sussex Royal Instagram account, but insisted they were still working on their wider goals.
Leaving The Firm
View this post on Instagram
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Read more: Piers Morgan attacks trolls on Good Morning Britain
They wrote at the time: "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here [on Instagram], the work continues."
Harry and Meghan have son Archie Harrison, 11 months, together.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.