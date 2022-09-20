Following the burial of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family has shared a final goodbye.

The Queen was laid to rest last night (September 19) alongside her beloved Prince Philip.

The private burial took place after a day of pageantry watched by an estimated four billion people worldwide.

And the sombre occasion was marked with a poignant post on social media by the royal family.

The Queen, pictured two days before her passing, has now been reunited with Philip (Credit: Splash News)

Royal family’s final farewell following burial of Queen Elizabeth II

The royal family posted a beautiful photograph of the Queen in her younger years to Instagram late last night.

It shows the monarch hiking through heathlands – a place where she was perhaps happiest.

The tribute read: “In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.”

It also featured a line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, which King Charles referenced in his first address to the nation.

The post continued: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”

The Queen’s final resting place

Earlier in the day, at St George’s Chapel, the Queen’s crown, orb and sceptre was removed from the top of her coffin.

This signified her wish to descend into her final resting place “as a simple Christian soul”.

Rest In Peace your Majesty. Your work here is done.

Away from the cameras, the royal family attended a private burial service.

This saw both the Queen and Prince Philip reunited and buried together.

At the service, King Charles is said to have scattered earth on his mother’s coffin.

Philip was the monarch’s ‘strength and stay’ for decades (Credit: Splash News)

‘Buried with the Duke of Edinburgh’

After the burial, the royal family’s Twitter account also shared a post.

It posted a black-and-white image of the Queen with her family and Prince Philip.

The image showed the Queen and Philip with King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret – who are all now buried together.

“A Private Burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

“The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel,” a spokesperson said.

This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/pwwZeKs02C — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Royal fans in tears

Fans of the monarch were quick to comment on the Instagram post and many were in floods of tears.

“What a beautiful picture,” they said adding the crying emoji.

“The wonderful Queen Elizabeth II will never be forgotten and will always be loved by everyone! May she rest in peace,” they added.

Another commented: “Our Queen always. May she forever rest in peace.”

“Rest In Peace your Majesty. Your work here is done,” said another adding the broken heart and crying emojis.

“A beautiful and emotional ceremony,” said another weeping fan. “You will always be our Queen.”

Another sadly admitted: “My heart’s hurting. I feel like I’ve lost a very loving grandmother.”

Read more: Meghan Markle hailed as ‘brave’ over request with King Charles

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.