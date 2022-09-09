Queen Elizabeth was “full of fun” ahead of her death, a senior clergyman who spent the monarch’s final weekend with her has revealed.

The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields stayed with the Queen at Balmoral.

He is the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and stayed at the royal estate after performing a sermon at Braemar and Crathie Parish Church.

It’s claimed Greenshields had dinner on Saturday (September 3) and lunch on Sunday (September 4) with the Queen.

Princess Anne and the then Prince Charles were also in attendance.

Of course, they were both with the Queen when she died.

Speaking to The Times, Greenshields commented that the Queen was on great form, adding that she was “really full of fun”.

She was the life and soul of things.

“It was a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely amazing and she was really full of fun. It came as a great shock to me when I heard she was gravely ill because she was in amazingly good form over the weekend,” he said.

He added: “She was the life and soul of things. She was speaking very personally to me about her time there way back when she was a child.”

Greenshields added: “She was talking about her horses from the past, naming them from 40 years ago, people’s names and places. She was quite remarkable.”

The Queen was ‘tireless in her duty’

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Greenshields issued a statement in tribute.

He said: “The faith, service and dedication of Her Majesty the Queen have been the hallmark of her long reign.

“She has been the steady constant in the life of our nation for over seven decades and most of us will have grown up knowing only her as our monarch.

“Her thoughtful and pertinent Christmas Day broadcasts gave an insight not only into her personal faith, but also reflected the changing concerns and attitudes of our country. They were always marked with quiet perception and a great deal of affection.

“Tireless in her duty, the Queen has demonstrated a life of selfless dedication. Her love for her family was mirrored in her love for our nation and the wider Commonwealth.

“Wherever the Queen went she brought encouragement and appreciation as she showed a genuine interest in the people she met.

“The Church of Scotland has valued Her late Majesty’s generous support, and seen in her private devotion someone for whom faith remained central throughout her long life.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the King, and all members of the Royal Family, assuring them of our prayers and best wishes in the days ahead,” the tribute then concluded.

