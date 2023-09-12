Princess of Wales reveals ‘injury’ during prison visit as Kensington Palace issues statement

The Princess of Wales has revealed a surprise “injury” during a visit to a prison today (Tuesday, September 12).

Kensington Palace has since issued a statement about Kate’s injury…

Kate’s fingers were taped together (Credit: Shutterstock)

Princess of Wales reveals “injury” during prison visit

Today, Princess Kate visited HMP High Down in Surrey. Rocking a power suit, the Princess of Wales was at the prison to speak with inmates struggling with addiction.

However it wasn’t the royal‘s appearance at the prison that drew attention, it was the injury she’s seemingly picked up.

The 41-year-old had two skin-coloured plasters wrapped around the index and middle fingers on her right hand. This led to speculation over how she’d picked up the injury to her fingers.

However, it’s since emerged that Catherine picked up the injury while keeping fit on her trampoline.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said it is “a small injury, nothing serious”.

Kate has previously revealed that she tries to get some exercise on the trampoline with her children before they go to school.

“Whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school,” she said back in January.

Kate and William paid tribute to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince and Princess of Wales issue sweet tribute on anniversary of Queen’s death

Kate’s injury comes just days after she and William paid tribute to the late Queen on the first anniversary of her death.

Friday (September 8) marked a year to the day since the Queen died.

Paying tribute on Friday, William and Kate shared a snap of the Queen along with her great-grandchildren.

“Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C,” they wrote.

They weren’t the only royals to pay tribute, of course. King Charles issued a message to honour his late mother.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” he said.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he then added.

William revealed all (Credit: The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby / YouTube)

William reveals royal relative brought him to tears

In other royal news, Prince William recently revealed that a royal relative of his brought him to tears once.

The Prince of Wales sat down with his wife, as well as Princess Anne, on Mike Tindall’s The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

Speaking about his love of sports, William revealed the one time watching sport has made him cry.

“The only time I’ve ever cried watching a sport is when Zara won, I think it was the European Championship. I was in Exmoor at the time camping,” he said.

“Yeah, I can remember because you came back and you said ‘I’ve never been so proud of anyone’,” Kate then said.

“We were all hustled around a phone watching it and she’s there and she’s blubbing away, the flag was going up and I was just like [in] a thousand pieces,” William then added. “I was so proud, and that’s the thing that sport can make you do.”

