Prince Harry’s secret meeting with the royals at Windsor Castle this trip?

It’s been speculated that Prince Harry secretly met with the royal family at Windsor Castle yesterday to pay tribute to the late Queen.

Yesterday marked a year to the day since the Queen passed away aged 96.

Yesterday, Prince Harry was spotted at Windsor Castle paying tribute to the late Queen.

Her Majesty is buried in St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor castle.

According to royal expert Matt Wilkinson, the Duke of Sussex was at the chapel yesterday. He announced this via Twitter.

“Prince Harry has visited St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle today on the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed. The chapel (or rather area called the King George VI Memorial Chapel) is the final resting place of Her Late Majesty,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, People magazine cited sources claiming that “some members” of the royal family were at the chapel too to pay their respects yesterday.

Could this mean that the Duke of Sussex met with other members of the royal family during his visit to Windsor?

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and Harry’s reps for comment.

Earlier this week, Harry paid tribute to the late Queen during a speech.

The Duke of Sussex was at the annual WellChild award ceremony on Thursday (September 7). During a speech, he spoke about how he couldn’t be present at the award ceremony last year due to the Queen’s death.

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” he said.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

Princess Eugenie shares unseen snap while paying tribute

In other royal news, Princess Eugenie shared a previously unseen snap of the Queen on the anniversary of her death yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie, 33, uploaded a snap of herself and the Queen sitting on a bench outside of a log cabin.

“Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much,” she captioned the post.

“Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart,” she then added.

“She was a wonderful sovereign, a mother, and indeed a grandmother,” one royal fan commented. “Wow what a lovely relaxed photo [love heart emoji] RIP your Majesty,” another said.

“Such a beautiful photo. Her Majesty was all grace and beauty,” a third wrote.

