Princess Eugenie shares unseen photo of the Queen on first death anniversary: ‘Missing you so much’

Princess Eugenie has shared a previously unseen photograph of the Queen on the first anniversary of her death today (Friday, September 8).

Eugenie took to Instagram to share the snap as she paid tribute to her late grandmother this morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie pays tribute to late Queen

Today marks the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Her late Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle aged 96 one year ago today.

Earlier this morning, her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, paid tribute to her on Instagram. In a post for her 1.8 million followers to see, Eugenie posted a previously unseen snap of herself and her grandmother.

In the photo, the Queen and Eugenie can be seen sitting on a wooden bench, outside what looks to be a log cabin.

Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much,” Eugenie captioned the post.

“Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart,” she then added.

Fans flocked to the comment section of Eugenie’s post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans react to new photo of Eugenie and the Queen

Royal fans took to the comment section to react to the photo – as well as pay tribute to the late monarch.

“She was a wonderful sovereign, a mother, and indeed a grandmother,” one royal fan commented. “Best Queen we ever had will never be another one like her, bless. I miss her and seeing her on TV,” another said.

“Thinking of you,” a third wrote. “Wow what a lovely relaxed photo [love heart emoji] RIP your Majesty,” another royal fan wrote.

“Such a beautiful photo. Her Majesty was all grace and beauty,” a fifth gushed. “Beautiful picture,” another fan said.

Fergie’s issued an update (Credit: YouTube)

Fergie issues update on Queen’s corgis

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has issued an update on the Queen’s Corgis. After the Queen passed away, Sarah adopted her corgis.

Today, taking to Instagram, Fergie paid tribute to her former mother-in-law – and issued an update on the corgis she’d left behind too.

Sharing a snap of the Queen’s corgis, she wrote: “As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen.

“She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick. I am delighted to say they are thriving,” she then added.

“You were a true friend to our Queen,” one royal fan commented on Fergie’s post. “Thank you for taking such good care of them. They are a precious reminder of Her Majesty,” another said.

“You had such a good way and natural spirit with Her Late Majesty’s Corgis. You looked after them impeccably Sarah,” a third added.

Read more: Staggeringly heartbreaking revelation about the Queen’s gesture to great-granddaughter Lilibet: ‘They never turned up’

Head to our Facebook page@EntertainmentDailyFix and share your tributes to the late Queen.