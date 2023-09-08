Sarah Ferguson issues update on the Queen’s Corgis as she pays tribute to her ‘second mother’

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the late Queen and issued an update on her beloved Corgis on the first anniversary of her death.

When the Queen died at Balmoral Castle last year aged 96, Sarah took in her Corgis. She has shared sweet details about them over the past 12 months – much to fans’ delight.

Now, while paying tribute to the late monarch, the Duchess of York updated her followers on the pooches.

Sarah Ferguson paid tribute to the late Queen today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Ferguson shares tribute to the Queen

In her first tribute, Sarah wrote on Instagram: “You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart. You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation.”

She followed up with another post about the Queen, which read: “I often remember the wise words Her Late Majesty the Queen shared with me and the wider world. At a time of great troubles in the world one year after her passing, today this quote of hers seems more apt than ever.”

Sarah – previously married to the Queen’s son Prince Andrew – included a quote from the Queen which said: “Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load.”

The Queen died a year ago today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a final post in tribute to the Queen, Sarah shared a picture of the adorable Corgis.

She said: “As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen.

“She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick. I am delighted to say they are thriving.”

Royal fans loved the update on the dogs as well as Sarah’s emotional words. One person said: “You were a true friend to our Queen.”

Another gushed: “Thank you for taking such good care of them. They are a precious reminder of Her Majesty.”

The Queen’s corgis at her funeral in September 2022 (Credit: Sky News)

One person commented: “You had such a good way and natural spirit with Her Late Majesty’s Corgis. You looked after them impeccably Sarah.”

What has King Charles said about the Queen?

King Charles paid tribute to his late mother in a statement today. He said: “In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us. I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

Read more: 5 things we miss the most without the Queen one year from her death

The Prince and Princess of Wales added: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

Head to our Facebook page@EntertainmentDailyFix and share your tributes to the late Queen.