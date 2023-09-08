5 things we miss the most without the Queen one year from her death

Today marks the one-year anniversary since the death of Her Majesty the Queen. She died at Balmoral, aged 96.

Here are five things we miss the most without her here, a year on from her death…

The Queen had a fantastic wardrobe (Credit: CoverImages.com)

1. Her outfits and outings

One thing we miss about the late Queen is the outfits she wore during her numerous outings.

Her Majesty had an outfit for every occasion – and with so many occasions taking place over the course of her 70-year reign, there were an awful lot of outfits.

Even in her final year, the Queen’s outfits were as good as they’d ever been.

It’s still strange not seeing the Queen at royal engagements – especially considering she went to so, so many over the years.

The Queen was always up for a laugh (The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

2. Her humour

She may have been a monarch and the Head of State of 32 countries during her reign, but that didn’t mean the Queen didn’t have a sense of humour.

Her sense of humour was on display at various points throughout her reign – something the British public loved.

Who can forget her and Prince Harry‘s “mic drop” video with the Obamas back in 2016? Or even her hilariously adorable sketch with Paddington Bear last year?

Being Queen was a serious job, but that never seemed to dampen the Queen’s sense of humour – something we loved and miss so much.

3. Seeing the Queen spending time with her great-grandkids

Seeing the Queen spending time with her children and grandchildren was always sweet, but seeing her spending time with her great-grandchildren was even more special.

In total, the Queen had 12 great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Pictures of the Queen spending time with the young royals and their cousins were always seriously heartwarming – and showed just how tight-knit the royal family really is.

It’s strange not seeing the Queen at events now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

4. Her absence from royal events

There have been plenty of royal events since the Queen’s death, and it’s still strange not seeing Her Majesty in attendance.

Trooping of the Colour and the King‘s coronation took place this year – and though we knew she wouldn’t be there, not seeing Her Majesty front and centre on the Buckingham Palace balcony was always a strange, sad sight.

For 70 years, the Queen was always at engagements and events, so it’s going to take a bit of time to accept the fact that she won’t be making those appearances any more.

Her Majesty united a nation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

5. Her ability to bring people together

Her Majesty had a remarkable ability to bring people together. Think of all the street parties we’ve enjoyed over the years celebrating her numerous jubilees.

It was only last year that the UK was joined together as we celebrated 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II.

It wasn’t just street parties and jubilees that brought people together. Her annual Christmas message would have millions of families sitting around the telly on Christmas day. Her message during the pandemic was remarkable in how much it brought us closer, despite us having to stay apart.

Even after her death, the Queen brought the nation together one final time as we joined the royals to say goodbye on the day of her funeral.

If anything, that is what we miss the most about the Queen – her ability to unite a nation.

