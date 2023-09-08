5 bittersweet royal moments which were tinged with sadness since the Queen’s death

Today (Friday, September 8) marks the first anniversary since the death of the Queen. The longest reigning monarch in British history passed away one year ago aged 96.

It’s been something of a bittersweet year for the royals since. Here are 5 bittersweet royal moments that were tinged with sadness following Her Majesty’s passing.

The coronation had some sadness surrounding it (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The coronation

Despite all the pomp, pageantry, and splendour, the coronation is ultimately something of a sombre occasion.

Not only is it an event that looks forward toward a new era, but it’s also an occasion that gives an opportunity to look back and remember. It marked the passing of an old era, remembering the late Queen as Charles was crowned.

It was a strange, sad sight not seeing Her Majesty up on the balcony after the ceremony – something many, including the royal family, are likely still trying to get used to.

The Queen spent her final days at Balmoral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royals’ first summer at Balmoral after the Queen’s death

Balmoral was the Queen’s home away from home. Her Majesty spent her youth there and was even proposed to by Prince Philip within the grounds of Balmoral Castle.

Balmoral Castle is also where the Queen died, one year ago today.

Every year, the Queen holidayed in Balmoral during the summer, and the tradition was continued this year by the royal family. However, the holiday will have been tinged with sadness, knowing that the Queen spent her final days in the Aberdeenshire estate.

The Queen would have been 97 this year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The Queen’s birthday

The 21st of April would have marked Her Majesty’s 97th birthday this year. The day would likely have been a very sombre day for the royals as they remembered the late Queen.

The Queen’s “official” birthday, meanwhile, took place on June 17th every year. It was marked by the Trooping of the Colour. However, this year, it was renamed The King’s Birthday – a major change after 70 years.

The first Trooping of the Colour without the Queen present took place this year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

First Trooping of the Colour since death of the Queen

The Queen’s presence on the balcony for the Trooping of the Colour has been pretty much a sure thing for decades.

However, her absence from there this year made an otherwise jubilant event somewhat sad.

Seeing the royals up on the balcony, without the late Queen front and centre, really did hammer home the fact that this is a new era for the royals, and for the UK at large.

The coronation concert took place on the same weekend Charles was crowned (Credit: BBC)

The Coronation Concert

The Coronation Concert took place the day after the coronation. Musical guests, including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry performed at the extravagant event.

Despite it being a fun, uplifting event, the coronation concert was undoubtedly a little sad – knowing that the Queen wouldn’t be there. The coronation itself was partially an opportunity to look back and mourn the Queen.

Though the concert was intended to celebrate a new era, it was difficult to avoid the fact that it was only taking place because the Queen had passed.

