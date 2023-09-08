Staggeringly heartbreaking revelation about the Queen’s gesture to great-granddaughter Lilibet: ‘They never turned up’

A heartbreaking revelation about a gesture made by Queen Elizabeth II to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, has been revealed.

Lilibet – who was named after Her Majesty – was born in 2021, the year before the Queen’s passing.

Heartbreaking revelation about Queen Elizabeth II gesture to Lilibet

Lilibet Diana was named after two of the most important women in Prince Harry’s life – his mother and his grandmother.

However, due to Lilibet being born in America during the pandemic, the Queen didn’t really get a chance to spend much time with her great-granddaughter.

In June 2022, during the Queen’s Jubilee, Harry and Meghan made the trip across the pond to celebrate the occasion. They brought Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with them.

However, in a chat with The Mirror, Paul Burrell reveals that the Queen didn’t get to see Lilibet on her first birthday – because Harry and Meghan had left without saying goodbye.

Paul Burrell reveals Queen Elizabeth II gesture to Lilibet

Speaking to the publication, Paul said: “Even on Lilibet‘s first birthday the Queen didn’t see her. She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit.”

Lilibet’s birthday was celebrated with a picnic in the back garden of Frogmore Cottage. The Queen was meant to be attending the Epsom Derby in Surrey. However, she was forced to cancel due to her mobility issues.

“The next day she asked if maybe they’d like to come up for tea again and was told they’ve gone,” Burrell then claimed.

“‘What do you mean they’ve gone?’ she said. They’ve gone back to America. ‘Oh no, they never said goodbye’,” he then added. He then claimed that the Queen was “confused” by the Sussexes’ actions.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

Prince Harry pays emotional tribute to late Queen

Today (Friday, September 8) marks the first anniversary of the Queen’s passing.

Yesterday (Thursday, September 7) saw the Duke of Sussex attend the annual WellChild award ceremony. WellChild is a UK Charity for seriously ill children, which Harry is a patron of.

Speaking at the event, Harry paid tribute to his late grandmother. “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” he said.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

