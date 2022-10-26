Kate Middleton beats Meghan and Camilla to be voted ‘top female role model of 2022’ in new poll

Kate, Princess of Wales, has beaten Meghan Markle and the Queen Consort in a new poll, it has been revealed.

The 40-year-old has been voted Top Female Role Model of 2022 by Brits – beating members of her own family to the top spot.

The Duchess of Cambridge topped the poll recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate tops poll

Kate Middleton is the Top Female Role Model of 2022, according to a national poll.

The poll, which gave voters the option of voting for the likes of Liz Truss, Emma Watson, and Rochelle Humes, was conducted as part of a campaign by Girls Out Loud.

Kate topped the poll with 35% of the vote, even beating members of her own royal family.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, meanwhile, picked up 17% of the votes.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, managed slightly less, picking up 16% of the vote.

Meanwhile, sometime This Morning host Rochelle Humes came second in the poll.

The former The Saturdays star racked up 25% of the vote – which was some way off Kate in first place.

Former PM Truss came third in the poll. The 47-year-old got 23% of the vote.

Kate and William are going to be spending their half-term with the kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside ‘difficult half-term’ of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

In other Kate-related news, a royal expert believes that the mum-of-three will be spending this half-term with her family.

Jennie Bond believes that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want as “normal” a break as possible after a busy few months.

The 72-year-old spoke to OK! about what she believes Kate and William will be doing for the half-term.

“Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible. After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months,” she said.

She also suggested that William will prioritise the kids over any grief he may endure.

“Even though William will undoubtedly have moments where he feels very sad, he will try to shield the children from it,” she said.

Kate and William are going to have ‘active’ roles at the coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate’s roles at coronation revealed

Elsewhere, Kate and William’s roles in King Charles’ upcoming coronation have reportedly been revealed.

According to the Telegraph, William will be taking on a very “active” role in the ceremony next year.

The publication claims that the Duke of Cambridge will join the King‘s coronation committee in the next few months to help “set the tone” for the event.

He will reportedly have an “active advisory position”.

He will also take a “keen interest in the ceremony and how it reflects modern Britain”.

His wife, Kate, will also reportedly take a similar role in the event next year.

Discussions have reportedly already began over how the coronation can be “modernised” and “shortened”.

