Inside William and Kate’s ‘difficult’ half-term with children as he ‘shields sad moments’ from them

William and Kate will be spending time with the children, together as a family, this half-term, a royal pundit reckons.

Jennie Bond believes the Waleses are likely to have as “normal” as break as possible following a busy year.

The royal correspondent also told OK! magazine Prince William could “shield” their little ones from the grief of losing their great-grandmother the Queen.

William is likely to “shield” his children, pundit claims (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William and Kate ‘half-term plans’

Jennie, 72, believes it is understandable that the Waleses would prefer a quiet week with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Their young family had only just been enrolled in their new school after moving from London to Windsor when the late monarch passed.

That came after a very busy summer packed with Platinum Jubilee celebrations and engagements for all the family.

And so Jennie claims the Princess of Wales – who retains her Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall titles – will aim to ensure stability over the next few days.

William and Kate are tipped to have a relatively quiet half-term break (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Kate will try to make half-term as normal as possible’

She told OK!: “Catherine will just try to make it as normal as possible. After their great-granny’s passing, William and Catherine will try to move things on as quickly as possible and not dwell too much on the sadness of the last couple of months.”

Jennie went on to suggest Prince William will prioritise George, Charlotte and Louis over any grief he may endure.

He will try to shield the children.

She continued: “Even though William will undoubtedly have moments where he feels very sad, he will try to shield the children from it.”

The Queen died last month (Credit: BBC)

‘Family time and outdoor pursuits’

Jennie, who was the BBC’s royal correspondent for over a decade and placed third in 2004’s I’m A Celebrity also suggested the Waleses may spend most of the half-term holiday at home.

She indicated it was a “strong bet” the family would make the most of their Adelaide Cottage home at Windsor.

And that could include exploring their new surroundings and making the most of nature.

Jennie claimed: “They will be focusing on family time and will be enjoying the outdoor pursuits they love like cycling, horse riding, walks, taking the dog out and barbecues. Enjoying autumn and recharging their batteries after a very difficult first half-term for the children.”

She went on to suggest indoor games, cooking and baking might be on the agenda if the weather is bad.

Jennie also noted George may be interested in learning more about photography from his mum, too.

However, the pundit maintains the cost of living crisis means the Waleses are unlikely to travel abroad.

But she doesn’t dismiss the possibility they could make a staycation trip. Destinations could include their former home in Norfolk, or the Scilly Isles.

