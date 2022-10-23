William and Kate’s ‘active’ roles in King Charles’ coronation ‘revealed’

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, will reportedly take an “active” role in King Charles‘ coronation.

Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, eight months after he became King following the Queen‘s death.

According to reports, Charles’ wife Camilla, Queen Consort, won’t be taking the same role as Prince Philip did for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

William and Kate ‘to take active role’ in King’s coronation

Instead, the King’s eldest son William will take on a more active role, the Telegraph reports.

The publication claims William will join those on the King’s coronation committee in the coming months to help “set the tone” for the event.

The Prince of Wales will reportedly have an “active advisory position” and will take a “keen interest in the ceremony and how it reflects modern Britain”.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales will also apparently take a similar role in the 2023 event.

The Telegraph reports that discussions have started about how the coronation can become “modernised” and “shortened” from the “spectacular celebrations for the late Queen”.

However, it’s said that there is “less clarity” over Charles’ younger son Prince Harry‘s involvement.

It comes after the palace released a statement confirming the date for the King’s coronation next year.

King Charles III’s coronation

It added: “The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London and will be conducted by the archbishop of Canterbury.

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

The King has stripped back a lot of the coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Meanwhile, royal fans spotted that the date is the same as Charles’ grandson Archie’s fourth birthday.

What will happen during the King’s coronation?

The palace hasn’t confirmed any more details just yet.

However, according to the Mail on Sunday, officials have been tasked with making sure the coronation “reflects modern Britain”.

A source said: “The King has stripped back a lot of the coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years.”

Reports also claim that Charles is “very aware” of the “struggles” Brits are currently facing and his coronation will reflect this.

A source said: “He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy. This includes continuing to recognise what the people are experiencing day by day.”

