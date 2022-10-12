King Charles’ coronation date announced as royal fans spot same thing

The coronation date for King Charles has been confirmed – and it will be on the same day as Archie‘s birthday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed yesterday (Tuesday October 11) that the coronation will take place on Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

That date in 2023 will also see Prince Harry‘s son Archie – the King’s grandson – celebrate his fourth birthday.

King Charles coronation date

Amid reports the King’s coronation could involve a stripped-back ceremony lasting just one hour, the Palace said in a statement that the occasion will retain historical elements.

It read: “The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London and will be conducted by the archbishop of Canterbury.

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

“Further details will be announced in due course.”

What will happen at the coronation?

According to the Mail on Sunday, officials have been tasked with ensuring the coronation ‘reflects modern Britain’.

Insiders told the publication: “The King has stripped back a lot of the coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years.”

Nonetheless, the ceremony is expected to involve the King being anointed with holy oil and receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre.

He will then be crowned with the St Edward’s crown and blessed. Camilla, Queen Consort, will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned.

How social media users reacted

As details of the King’s coronation were revealed on Tuesday, social media users picked up on the date’s significance for the monarch’s second son and his family.

Some Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supporters suggested Archie’s birthday should have been considered more fully.

“Of all the dates they could have chosen,” one Twitter user sighed.

Others seemed to claim Archie’s birthday should have been prioritised.

I wonder why King Charles chose to hold his coronation on Archie’s birthday?

One person wrote: “I wonder why King Charles chose to hold his coronation on Archie’s birthday? Maybe so his grandson could share his special day or he’s done this to steal his grandson’s ‘thunder’.

“There’s no way he wouldn’t have been aware of the significance of May 6.”

But others dismissed ideas like this.

King Charles ‘upstages’ Archie

“I doubt that King Charles is competing with Archie’s birthday,” wrote one Twitter user.

Meanwhile someone else joked: “King Charles III will celebrate his coronation next year on Saturday 6th May in order to upstage the 4th birthday party of his grandson Archie.”

Furthermore, others pondered how May contains other dates which are notable royal family occasions.

One person concluded the coronation date may not refer to any other occurrence at all.

They wrote: “People debating whether Charles III coronation date of May 6 was chosen because it is his grandson Archie’s birthday or because it’s the date his great-grandpa George V became King.

“Don’t forget May 6 is also the day his great, great-grandpa Edward VII died. Maybe it’s just a random May day.”

