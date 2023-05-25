Prince Louis smiles at the Coronation/King Charles smiles
Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis’ adorable hobby and King Charles will definitely approve

Princess Kate has revealed Prince Louis has taken up a new hobby which is likely to make his grandfather King Charles happy.

The Princess of Wales visited the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday (May 22) where she told schoolchildren her son had developed green fingers. King Charles has a well-known love of gardening, and will likely be happy with Louis’ new hobby too.

Princess Kate has revealed her youngest son’s new hobby (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis’ adorable new hobby

Speaking with schoolchildren at the Children’s Picnic at the flower show, Kate revealed Prince Louis had taken up a new hobby. She remarked on sunflowers the children had grown, saying: “They get so big, don’t they?”

She added that Louis also had green fingers. The Princess told them: “Louis is growing broad beans at school. You put them in a cup and you can see the roots growing. They get big quickly, like sunflowers.”

Horticulturalist King Charles will likely approve of Louis’ new extracurricular activity as he is also a keen gardener. The King previously revealed how he and Princess Anne also grew up tending to plants in a plot at Buckingham Palace. Speaking on Radio 4 in 2021, he revealed: “My sister and I had a little vegetable patch in the back of some border somewhere. We had great fun trying to grow tomatoes rather unsuccessfully, and things like that”.

In 2018, the King also revealed that his love for gardening was also related to his own grandparents. He told Gardening World about his grandparent’s garden at the Royal Lodge. He said: “I remember being absolutely riveted as a child wandering about, looking at all the plants. The smell and everything had a profound effect on me. I don’t know why but I also grew to love trees, they always fascinated me.”

Prince Louis and his siblings have some strict rules they need to follow (Credit: Cover Images)

Rules for Prince Louis and his siblings ‘revealed’

Meanwhile. Norland nanny expert Louise Heren recently revealed the strict rules Prince Louis and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, must follow. Prince William and Princess Kate hired Noland nanny Maria Borrallo when Prince Louis was just eight months old. Now five, nanny Maria is still living with the family at Kensington Palace.

Loads of fresh air. Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, and potentially some gardening.

The expert revealed rules that the Cambridge children are likely to follow. The siblings are likely to have a strict bedtime of 7pm, and are also encouraged to have plenty of time playing outside. Louise revealed: “There will be lots and lots of outdoor play, that’s the one thing you could say Norland are old-fashioned about. Loads of fresh air. Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, and potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play.”

Louise added that the children are expected to get fresh air every day, no matter the weather. She added: “If it is tipping it down, they will still go out. Wet weather is just inappropriate clothing, you have to put the right stuff on.” Well, it appears that all that outdoor play has encouraged Prince Louis’ green fingers!

