Princess Kate ‘upstages’ Charles and Camilla at engagement amid claims she ‘pretty much calls the shots now’

Kate, Princess of Wales, attended the Chelsea Flower Show yesterday (May 22), with one onlooker claiming she “upstaged” Charles and Camilla.

The Princess of Wales made a surprise and unannounced visit to the preview day of the Chelsea Flower Show ahead of the King and Queen. Royal commentator @matta_of_fact on TikTok claimed that Kate‘s early entry to the show “upstaged” Charles and Camilla.

As well as that, one body language expert said he thinks Kate “pretty much calls the shots and goes where she wants now”.

Princess Kate ‘upstaged’ Charles and Camilla at the Chelsea Flower Show

Royal fans were surprised by Kate’s unannounced appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show, with many commenting that the Princess had a “Queen-like” appearance at the event. Royal commentator Amanda Matta questioned if Kate’s appearance “upstaged” Charles and Camilla, who also attended the preview event.

She said: “Do we think that Will and Kate’s team and Charles and Camilla’s teams are not communicating? She was the first royal to show up at the Chelsea Flower Show but her appearance was unannounced. I’m wondering if it was unannounced because Kensington Palace, which is Will and Kate’s office, didn’t inform Buckingham Palace, which is Charles and Camilla’s office. You’d think Charles and Camilla, fresh off their coronation, would be the headliners of the Chelsea Flower Show. It makes sense that they would be there to open the show.”

But she explained that Kate “pushed them to the side”. Amanda added: “But instead, they got pushed to the side by Kate. They did end up attending but it was hours after Kate had already come and gone. The attention had already turned away from the royals for the day. The majority of the coverage of the day seemed to be of Kate.”

Kate’s ‘attention-grabbing’ outfit was a homage to Queen Elizabeth II

She also explained that the late Queen was the patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, and it’s a role that Kate might take on next. Amanda explained: “This used to be one of Queen Elizabeth II’s longest-running patronages. She was a patron RHS from 1952 until her death in 2022. Her patronage has still not been distributed to another member of the royal family. I think Kate is in the running to take over.”

Amanda added that Kate’s hands-on picnics with schoolchildren could put her in the running for the patronage role. She added: “These things are all part of a RHS’ efforts to encourage kids to spend time in the outdoors. A perfect fit for Kate and the way her royal work has been trending lately.”

The royal commentator also said Kate’s outfit could’ve been an homage of Queen Elizabeth II. She said: “I think it was intentional. When Kate has attended the Flower Show in the past she has chosen these harmonious colours. She’s worn green and blues, things that aren’t necessarily going to make her pop but that work well with the environment. Now, for her first time attending since 2019, and her first time attending as Princess of Wales, she goes for this really bright bold shade of pink.”

She continued: “This exact shade of pink was also worn by Queen Elizabeth on her very last appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show last year. Kate seems to be taken a page out of the Queen’s style playbook here. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Kate is announced as the new patron of the RHS. It would be a natural fit for her.”

Princess of Wales showed a ‘difference’ compared to the coronation

Body language expert Darren Stanton also shared that Kate showed “confidence” and a “difference” from her appearance at King Charles’ coronation. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Darren revealed: “Kate comes over extremely confident. She has excellent eye contact and displayed genuine smiles as she was pictured at the event. Kate has definitely lost all sense of nervousness and intimidation.”

He added: “She pretty much calls the shots and goes where she wants now. In terms of gestures, there are no signs of pacifying gestures, including self-hugging, folded arms and bringing her hands towards her face. We don’t see any of that with Kate any more. This tells me that she has massively grown and developed in confidence over the years.”

While Darren said she also appeared “confident” at the coronation, Kate was much more at ease at the Chelsea Flower Show. He added: “I can definitely see a difference in Kate compared to her appearance at King Charles’ coronation. Due to the magnitude of the event, she came across as very serious during the ceremony. She dressed a lot more formally. Her body language was still confident, but more solemn and less animated. However, she appeared a lot more natural at the flower event.”

