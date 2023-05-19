Princess Charlotte has two strict rules from her nanny that she must stick to, it is claimed.

Unsuprisingly, Charlotte’s nanny is from the creme de la creme who trained at the prestigious Norland College. The historic training college prepares nannies to look after high-profile families, even teaching them self-defence.

Charlotte’s nanny apparently takes a “no-nonsense approach” to the royal children, according to an expert. In particular, there are some specific rules Charlotte – and her brothers – must follow.

Princess Charlotte’s nanny has been spotted behind the scenes at various engagements (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Charlotte Nanny

The Prince and Princess of Wales hired Norland nanny Maria Borrallo when their youngest son Prince Louis was just eight months old.

Now he is five she is still living with the family at Kensington Palace and accompanying them on trips away.

In an interview with The Sun, Norland expert Louise Heren has discussed the “no messing” approach the nanny takes to her role.

There can’t be any crying or tantrums.

“Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum’s hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can’t be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums. Just because Norland Nannies wear the brown uniform, they look quite old-fashioned, that doesn’t mean their message is old-fashioned. It’s no nonsense,” she explained.

Royal nanny’s rules

Louise then discussed some of the specific rules that nanny Maria would likely impose on Charlotte, eight, George, nine, and Louis, five. These include a strict 7pm bedtime and plenty of playing outside.

“There will be lots and lots of outdoor play, that’s the one thing you could say Norland are old-fashioned about. Loads of fresh air. Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play.”

Louise said that the children would be expected to get fresh air every day, whatever the weather. They might well be royalty, but if it means getting wet in the rain so be it. “If it is tipping it down, they will still go out. Wet weather is just inappropriate clothing, you have to put the right stuff on.”

Charlotte, George and Louis must play outside every day (Credit: Splash News)

Naughty step is banned

However, they are apparently exempt from the naughty step. That’s not the done thing for Norland nannies, apparently!

Louise also discussed how the Cambridge’s nanny will train the children not be fussy eaters as she quipped “you don’t have a fussy eater if you have a Norland Nanny”!

If all this wasn’t enough for the young children to think about, it is also thought that Maria, who speaks six languages, talks to them in all of these during their time together.

