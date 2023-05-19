Did you spot King Charles‘ nod to Princess Diana at his coronation?

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has revealed there were several gestures mad towards the late People’s Princess on the da. In particular, there was one very “personal” gesture from the King himself.

The former butler even went so far as to say: “I defy anyone in the country not to think of Princess Diana [during the coronation]”.

Camilla ‘surely would’ve thought of Diana’ at the coronation, says royal butler (Credit: Splash News)

Nods to Princess Diana at King Charles’ coronation

In an interview with Spin Genie, Paul explained that while Diana of course could not be present at King Charles’ crowning, her ‘spirit’ was there in various ways.

He spoke first about Princess Kate‘s earrings, which were “a nod to her mother-in-law who couldn’t be there”. Paul went on to explain: “William and Harry decided amongst themselves which pieces of the Princess’ jewellery collection they would want. One chose one, then the other chose one so it was divided equally between them. Meghan has half of Diana’s jewels in California and Kate has the other half.”

Paul added: “Kate has all the state jewels as well: the ones the Queen gave Diana on her wedding day like the pearl drop tiara and there’s a beautiful bracelet the Queen gave Diana.”

Kate was wearing Princess Diana’s earrings at the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles’ ‘personal’ nod to Diana

What’s more, Paul claimed that there were also more personal nods to Diana from the King himself.

It’s one of the Princess’ favourites.

“There were other nods to Diana in the ceremony that Charles was aware of,” he said. Speaking from his own knowledge of the royal family he explained that Charles “personally picked a hymn that was sung at his wedding to Diana at St Paul’s Cathedral, Christ Is Made the Sure Foundation”.

He said that the hymn had struck him “because I stood up and sang that myself because it’s one of my favourites, and I know it’s one of the Princess’ favourites so that was a nod to the Princess as well”.

Paul also speculated that Queen Camilla “surely would’ve thought of Diana, sat in her chair, standing her shoes, wearing her crown”.

He mused: “Odd, the way history has kinks and twists and there she is, sat with a crown on her head.”

Paul finished by saying: “So Diana’s spirit was there. As I said because as I said before the coronation, I defy anyone in the country not to think of Diana. Her boys would be thinking about her. Charles would be thinking about her. His wife who gave birth to his heir and spare.”

