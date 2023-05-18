Sarah Ferguson makes gushing confession about King Charles – despite not being invited to the coronation

Sarah Ferguson has made a gushing confession about King Charles – despite not being invited to the coronation earlier this month.

There were reports that Fergie had been “snubbed” when it was announced that she would not be attending the King’s coronation with controversial ex-husband Prince Andrew. However, she maintained that it was the right decision and a formality rather than anything personal.

Sarah Ferguson was not invited to the coronation earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Ferguson discusses King Charles’ coronation

Despite not attending the ceremony itself, Fergie did make it to the coronation concert along with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. She has since discussed the occasion with HOLA! TV, according to Hello! magazine, and has been nothing but complimentary of the new king.

Sarah Ferguson was spotted at the coronation concert with her daughters, despite not being invited to the main ceremony.

I felt so lucky to have been invited

She documented the occasion on her Instagram with a cute snap captioned: “Last weekend at the coronation concert with my girls. I felt so lucky to have been invited and included in what was a mesmeric concert, and magical performances. To enjoy it all together was such an honour and I am deeply grateful.”

Speaking about the concert in more detail, Sarah told HOLA! TV: “It was a very moving moment to be part of history.”

She continued: “I mean, the most incredible honour to be there and to see Lionel Richie and to really be part of something as magical as that. And, of course, we all celebrate the King and his incredible work with sustainability and environment and his wonderful Queen, Camilla, by his side.”

Sarah Ferguson has called King Charles “incredible” and “a very modern King” (Credit: Splash News)

Fergie praises King Charles

Fergie continued to gush about what a good job she feels King Charles is doing: “I think that I think he has made many, many changes in his life for the environment, for what he stands for. And I think it’s very, very important that there are changes. I think he’s a very modern King. I think he fights very strongly for justice for young people. And I fully support the King’ wishes for a cleaner planet and for saving the environment. Not only that, his work with children and young adults, what he does is incredible.”

Not only that, his work with children and young adults, what he does is incredible.

Despite not attending the coronation service, Sarah shared a cute tweet on the day congratulating the newly-crowned King and Queen. She also played her own part in the celebrations by helping out at a street party at a Windsor care home.

