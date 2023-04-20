Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on coronation ‘snub’ as she admits ‘you can’t have it both ways’

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence following claims that she had been ‘snubbed’ from the upcoming coronation.

Many royal fans were stunned when it was reported that the Duchess of York has not been invited to King Charles III’s coronation.

Sarah Ferguson on coronation ‘snub’

Several demanded that she should have been given an invitation, with many saying the late Queen Elizabeth II herself would have wanted her there. Now, in a TV interview, Sarah herself has had her say on the matter.

Sarah appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning (April 20) to discuss her career as a novelist. Of course, the topic of the coronation was never far away.

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife confirmed that indeed she will not be attending the coronation on May 6. It seems her only option will be to watch the event from the telly, rather than alongside her family at Westminister Abbey.

“I’m not [attending] actually, because it’s a state occasion,” Sarah said, when the question was put to her. Her answer suggested the apparent ‘snubbing’ was a formality, rather than something personal.

While others have widely considered the decision not to invite Sarah a “snub” by the King, it seemed to make sense to Sarah. “Being divorced you can’t have it both ways,” she reasoned.

Prince Andrew and Fergie divorce

Andrew and Sarah officially divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage. Their two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie are ninth and 11th in line to the throne respectively.

However, in her inteview with GMB, Fergie was emphatic that she is “divorced to” her ex husband, rather than “divorced from” him. She said this was important to “differentiate”.

Indeed, the couple continue to live together and reportedly remain amicable. What’s more, the late Queen continued to publically support Sarah despite their split, and the many scandals that have ensued since.

Fergie gushes over King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

“So you don’t mind?” GMB interviewer Kate Garraway asked. She asked if we should “feel sorry” for Sarah, who had not been invited despite being “very close” to Charles. However Sarah only had good things to say about King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

“Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job of unifying the family,” she gushed.

She reassured viewers: “Just because I’m not there on the state occasion, in private I can be there.” Sarah finished by saying: “And that’s a lovely feeling, to be part of the family.”

