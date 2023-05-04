Kate ‘gently preparing kids for coronation amid risk over Prince Louis’

Kate, Princess of Wales, is busy preparing her kids for the coronation, amid risks over Prince Louis’ behaviour, a royal correpsondent has claimed.

The Princess of Wales was at the Royal Ballet at the weekend to celebrate Princess Charlotte‘s eighth birthday. However she is now apparently hard at work making sure the little ones are ready for the big weekend ahead.

Kate is said to be “gently preparing” her children for the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

George, Charlotte and Louis’ coronation roles

There has been a great deal of talk about what role the royal children will play at their grandfather King Charles III’s coronation.

Prince William and Kate’s eldest son, Prince George, has been announced as one of the king’s Pages of Honour. Meanwhile his younger siblings, Charlotte and Louis, have not been given official duties. However, many have speculated over whether Charlotte will be playing her big sisterly role of keeping mischeivous Louis in line.

The busy four-day affair will no doubt be a big occasion for three young children: nine, eight and five respectively. And in light of this, a royal correspondent has said that Kate is currently “gently preparing” them.

Kate ‘gently preparing’ Louis

Former BBC royal correspondent and royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine: “Catherine will be gently preparing her children for the big day. It is probably quite hard to get across to a five-year-old – and a very lively five-year-old at that – exactly what is going to be happening and how long he’s going to have to behave himself and be quiet.”

Prince Louis kept viewers amused at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June (Credit: YouTube)

Jennie’s comments of course refer to Louis’ antics that have kept the public amused throughout recent royal engagements. He was spotted pulling funny faces throughout the day at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, running between his different relatives during the pageant and his frantic waving during the procession earned him a ticking off from his big sister Charlotte.

It will be interesting to see if Louis behaves himself any better this weekend.

Will we see more antics from Louis this weekend? (Credit: Splash News)

Coronation rehearsals

Jennie continued to say that Kate “will be keeping her fingers crossed for that and just gently calming any nerves that George might be feeling”. She added: “I think she’ll be doing a sort of mother hen act.”

On Wednesday, William and Kate attended a rehearsal with their children at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

I think she’ll be doing a sort of mother hen act

With Prince Harry‘s children not attending, George, Charlotte and Louis will be some of the youngest guests. Archie, who will turn four on the day of the coronation, and Lilibet, one, will of course be staying at home in the USA with mum Meghan Markle.

