Prince William and Kate seen at ‘coronation rehearsals’ with George, Charlotte and Louis with days to go

Prince William and Kate have been seen at ‘coronation rehearsals’ today (May 3) with their three children.

The King’s coronation is set to take place on Saturday May 6, where he and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be officially crowned. Kate and Prince William were seen arriving at Westminster Abbey with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Westminster Abbey for coronation rehearsals (Credit Splash News)

Prince William and Kate at ‘coronation rehearsals’

Joining King Charles, Queen Camila and Princess Anne, the family looked in great spirits as they entered the church. In photos, obtained by the Mirror, Kate sported a dark patterned dress, while Prince William wore a navy blue suit.

Prince George, nine, was also seen wearing a blue suit while Princess Charlotte, eight, wore a blue dress and white cardigan. Kate and William’s eldest child will be one of the pages carrying the King’s robes as they exit Westminster on Saturday.

Prince William and Kate share three children (Credit: Cover Images)

Who’s attending the coronation?

Many people will be attending and watching the King’s coronation this weekend. It’s been said that the King has even invited Kate’s parents, sister and brother. Furthermore, a royal friend reportedly told Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden: “They are the family of our future queen, so it’s right that they should be there.”

Prince Harry will also be present for his father’s coronation. A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Meghan Markle is unable to attend the coronation. It’s also on the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Furthermore, it was recently announced that the Sussexes’ children will be known with their royal titles.

The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch.

A spokesperson said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

Camilla, the Queen Consort is also set to be called Queen Camilla after the coronation.

The King’s coronation takes place this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul Burrell speaks on Princess Diana and the coronation

The late Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell recently opened up about her ahead of the coronation.

He told OK! Magazine: “I always think to myself, ‘What would she do in this situation?’ And she would have been at the coronation looking glorious, in her sixties, outshining everyone the way she did. Everybody inside that abbey, including Harry, William, Kate, Charles, Camilla – all of them – will be thinking of Princess Diana.

“I don’t think she would hold any animosity at all towards her ex-husband or towards her ex-husband’s wife. I think she would have gone on in life and achieved her own ambitions, still being royal and regal.”

He added: “I’ll be thinking, ‘How many people around the world will be sparing a thought for our beautiful princess?’ She’s the one person that won’t be there, but she will be there in spirit. Everybody inside that abbey, including Harry, William, Kate, Charles, Camilla – all of them – will be thinking of Princess Diana.”

