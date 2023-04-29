Princess Kate makes ‘sad’ confession about Princess Diana as she shares insight into her family’s grief

Princess Kate has has spoken about her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in an incredibly rare chat.

Kate stopped to chat with members of the public in Merthyr Tydfil yesterday (April 28) and opened up about her mother-in-law.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had been visiting Dowlais Rugby Club in Merthyr Tydfil and mountain rescue workers. Asked about Princess Diana’s engagement ring that she was gifted with by Prince William, Kate confirmed that she wears the exact same ring. She then went on to make her “sad” confession.

Kate Middleton spoke about her late mother-in-law (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate makes ‘sad’ confession about Princess Diana

Speaking to the royal fan, the Princess of Wales said she didn’t have to have the ring adjusted to fit her finger. Kate said: “And it was exactly the same size. It is very special. What an honour to be able to wear it.” She then made her “sad” confession: “But sadly I never got to meet her.”

It is very special. What an honour to be able to wear it.

She then said that Princess Diana would have been “brilliant grandmother” and that the family “miss her every day”. Princess Diana’s engagement ring has a 12-carat oval Ceylon and 14 solitaire diamonds.

The Princess was gifted Princess Diana’s engagement ring by Prince William (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate and William celebrate wedding anniversary

The comments came as Kate and Prince William celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot on April 29 in 2011. They now share sons Prince George, nine, Prince Louis, five, and daughter Princess Charlotte, seven.

Speaking about their relationship, the body language expert Darren Stanton said on behalf of Betfair Bingo that Kate and Will have a spark in their relationship.

He said: “I have analysed hundreds of hours of footage of Kate Middleton and Prince William over the course of my career. And, in terms of the couple’s body language, they are definitely one of the strongest couples – if not the strongest out of all of the royal family.”

Darren added: “Although they never initially displayed signs of public affection, there has always been a genuine spark between them. During the early stages of their relationship when Kate would attend William’s polo matches, they had a very mischievous element to their relationship and clearly shared the same sense of humour.”

King’s coronation

The royal family will be gathering together next week Saturday (May 6) to celebrate King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation.

Prince Harry will be returning to the United Kingdom to celebrate the day. However, Meghan Markle will be staying in California due to it being the same day as their son Prince Archie’s birthday.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Prince Harry’s children were recently granted royal titles due to their grandfather becoming King. A statement from Archewell said: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

